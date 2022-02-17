EQS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group clearly exceeds earnings expectations for 2021

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Vienna Insurance Group clearly exceeds earnings expectations for 2021 17-Feb-2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- According to preliminary results, VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe ("VIG") will clearly exceed its expectations for 2021. Based on consolidated, preliminary and not yet audited figures, premium volume will amount to EUR 11 billion. Profit before taxes will be around 510 million euros and the combined ratio will be 94.1 %. For 2021, VIG's expectations were for a premium volume slightly above the level of 2020 (EUR 10.4 billion) and profit before taxes in a range of EUR 450 to 500 million. The target for the combined ratio was around 95%. VIG's key figures, which are clearly above expectations, are the result of a very good performance by all operating companies in the midst of a global pandemic. The Aegon transaction has not been taken into account in the planning or in the result of 2021. Vienna Insurance Group will publish the preliminary figures for 2021 on 8 March 2022. Contact: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Investor Relations 1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30 Wolfgang Haas Head of Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029 E-Mail: wolfgang.haas @ vig.com Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000 Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000 E-mail: info @ vig.com Internet: www.vig.com ISIN: AT0000908504 WKN: A0ET17 Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX) Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1282445 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1282445 17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links