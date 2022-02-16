EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 16.02.2022 / 13:51 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 United Kingdom, 15.2.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Bank of America Corporation City: Wilmington, DE Country: United States of America 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.2.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 0,52 % 3,40 % 3,92 % 138 257 on the date on which 760 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 1,04 % 3,19 % 4,24 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 724 204 0,52 % SUBTOTAL A 724 204 0,52 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Rights of Use N/A N/A 4 605 490 3,33 % Right to Recall N/A N/A 7 000 0,01 % Call Option 17/06/2022 N/A 35 000 0,03 % SUBTOTAL B.1 4 647 490 3,36 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights Swap 08/06/2023 N/A Cash 50 000 0,04 % SUBTOTAL B.2 50 000 0,04 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by held instruments held of both No. directly directly (%) (%) (%) 1 Bank of America Corporation 2 NB Holdings 1 Corporation 3 BofAML Jersey 2 Holdings Limited BofAML EMEA 4 Holdings 2 3 Limited 5 ML UK Capital 4 Holdings Limited 6 Merrill Lynch 5 International 7 BofA Securities 2 Inc 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - United Kingdom am 15.2.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1281359 16.02.2022 References Visible links