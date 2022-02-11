EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.02.2022 / 12:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +-------------------------+ | Title: | DI | |---------------+---------| | First name: | Rainer | |---------------+---------| | Last name(s): | Zellner | +-------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +--------------------------------------------------------------+ | Position: | Member of the administrative or supervisory body | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +------------------------+ | Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG | +------------------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +----------------------+ | Type: | Share | |-------+--------------| | ISIN: | AT0000938204 | +----------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-------------+ | Acquisition | +-------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |------------+--------------| | 170.20 EUR | 931.00 Units | +---------------------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |--------------+-------------------| | 170.2000 EUR | 931.0000 Units | +----------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 10/02/2022; UTC+1 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-------------------------------+ | Name: | Vienna Stock Exchange | |-------+-----------------------| | MIC: | XWBO | +-------------------------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Internet: www.mm.group End of News EQS News Service 72442 11.02.2022 References Visible links