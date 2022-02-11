EQS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Amendment to dates for Pro Rata AFFO Dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Key word(s): Dividend Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Amendment to dates for Pro Rata AFFO Dividend 11-Feb-2022 / 08:09 GMT/BST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amendment to dates for Pro Rata AFFO Dividend Ad-hoc announcement - Jersey, 11 February 2022 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium") hereby announces that the record time date of Pro Rata AFFO Dividend will be 17 February 2022. The full Pro Rata AFFO Dividend distribution timetable as amended is set out below: Event Date Pro Rata AFFO Dividend Ex-dividend date 16 February 2022^[1][1] Dividend record date 17 February 2022^[2][2] Dividend payment date 23 February 2022 Press & shareholders: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis: scatrium @ fticonsulting.com ^[1] Previously 17 February 2022 ^[2] Previously 18 February 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11-Feb-2022 GMT/BST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 11-15 Seaton Place JE4 0QH St. Helier Jersey Guernsey ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 WKN: A0X963 Listed: Amsterdam, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1279445 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1279445 11-Feb-2022 GMT/BST References Visible links 1. file:///tmp/HTML-FormatExternal-VLKxR6.html#footnote_1 2. file:///tmp/HTML-FormatExternal-VLKxR6.html#footnote_2