EQS-DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.02.2022 / 21:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +---------------------------+ | Title: | Doktor | |---------------+-----------| | First name: | Peter | |---------------+-----------| | Last name(s): | Schneider | +---------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +-----------------------------------------+ | Position: | Member of the managing body | +-----------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +---------------------------------------------+ | AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG | +---------------------------------------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +----------------------+ | Type: | Share | |-------+--------------| | ISIN: | AT0000969985 | +----------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-------------+ | Acquisition | +-------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +-----------------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |-------------+---------------| | 45.0000 EUR | 422.000 Units | +-----------------------------+ d) Aggregated information +---------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |-------------+-------------------| | 45.0000 EUR | 422.0000 Units | +---------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 04/02/2022; UTC+1 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-------------------------------------------------+ | Name: | WIENER BOERSE AG, VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE | |-------+-----------------------------------------| | MIC: | XVIE | +-------------------------------------------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net End of News EQS News Service 72402 08.02.2022 References Visible links