EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results Telekom Austria AG: Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 08.02.2022 / 19:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the fourth quarter, ending December 31, 2021. The documents with Q4 results are available here: [1]https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english Further information can be found here: [2]https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations Rückfragen & Kontakt: Susanne Aglas-Reindl Head of Investor Relations A1 Telekom Austria Group Tel: +43 (0) 50 664 39420 Email: [3]susanne.reindl @ a1.group -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Telekom Austria AG Lassallestrasse 9 1020 Vienna Austria Phone: 004350664 47500 E-mail: investor.relations @ a1.group Internet: www.a1.group ISIN: AT0000720008 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1275904 End of News EQS News Service 1275904 08.02.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=13f46d372ec5a43b79822c81a1eef870&application_id=1275904&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f2d99a0374231e192e91e8da353e040c&application_id=1275904&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=576bcdb40e2854b2216859258bea36a0&application_id=1275904&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news