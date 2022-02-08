EQS-DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +---------------------------------------------------------------+ | Name and legal form: | Dörflinger Privatstiftung, FN 182519 k | +---------------------------------------------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Person closely associated with: | |------------------------------------------------------------------| | Title: | Dr. | |---------------+--------------------------------------------------| | First name: | Georg | |---------------+--------------------------------------------------| | Last name(s): | Riedl | |---------------+--------------------------------------------------| | Position: | Member of the administrative or supervisory body | +------------------------------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +---------------------------------------------+ | AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG | +---------------------------------------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +----------------------+ | Type: | Share | |-------+--------------| | ISIN: | AT0000969985 | +----------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-------------+ | Acquisition | +-------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +-------------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |----------+--------------| | 41.1 EUR | 326342 Units | +-------------------------+ d) Aggregated information +------------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |----------------+-------------------| | 13412656.2 EUR | 326342.0000 Units | +------------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 08/02/2022; UTC+1 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-------------------------+ | Outside a trading venue | +-------------------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net