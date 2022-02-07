EQS-CMS: ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back program as planned

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Andritz AG / Notification of share buy-back transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse) ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back program as planned 07.02.2022 / 18:00 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back program as planned GRAZ, FEBRUARY 7, 2022. On December 2, 2021, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG decided to purchase ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to bearers. The purchase was based on the authorization granted by the 114^th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 24, 2021 (pursuant to § 65 (1), line 8 of the Austrian Corporation Act). This authorization was published on March 24, 2021 via an electronically operated information system. The resolution states that up to 1,000,000 shares - equal to 0.96% of the company's voting share capital - shall be purchased between December 13, 2021 and February 6, 2022. Lowest amount: proportional amount of the capital stock per share. Highest amount: The highest amount per share must not exceed 10% of the average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days. The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG hereby gives notice that the buy-back program was terminated as planned on February 6, 2022 ( = start of blackout period regarding publication of full year 2021 results). Summary of the result of the buy-back program: Total buy-back volume 450,000 shares Percentage of capital stock 0.43% Highest amount per share 48.30 EUR Lowest amount per share 43.20 EUR Weighted average value of shares bought back 45.88 EUR Total value of shares bought back 20,644,751.58 EUR Termination of buy-back program February 6, 2022 - End - FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Corporate Communications [1]michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Internet: www.andritz.com End of News EQS News Service 1277368 07.02.2022 References Visible links 1. michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com