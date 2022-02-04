EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 04.02.2022 / 16:02 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 4.2.2022 Overview x Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Klaus Umek 4. Name of shareholder(s): Petrus Advisers Ltd. Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 5.1.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 1,40 % 4,24 % 5,64 % 123 293 on the date on which 795 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 1,68 % 3,35 % 5,02 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 1 727 180 1,40 % SUBTOTAL A 1 727 180 1,40 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of instrument Period rights that may be voting acquired if the rights instrument is exercised Call Option March 2022 - Anytime 5 225 000 4,24 % June 2022 SUBTOTAL B.1 5 225 000 4,24 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Klaus Umek 2 Petrus Advisers 1 0,70 % 0,20 % 0,90 % Ltd. Petrus Advisers 3 Investments General 2 Partner Inc. Petrus Advisers 4 Investments Fund 3 0,70 % 4,04 % 4,74 % L.P. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - London am 4.2.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1277038 04.02.2022 References Visible links