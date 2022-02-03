EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Young Scientist Award: Lenzing's new prize for research projects on ethical and sustainable fashion

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Study results Lenzing AG: Young Scientist Award: Lenzing's new prize for research projects on ethical and sustainable fashion 03.02.2022 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sub.: A new competition has been launched for bachelor's and master's degree students who are working on innovative solutions to address the environmental challenges facing the textile industry. The deadline for applications is June 15, 2022. The winning project will receive a prize of EUR 5,000. Lenzing - The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers, will present the Young Scientist Award for outstanding research in the field of fibers and textiles for the first time in 2022. The Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC Dornbirn) is an ideal platform for the recently launched research competition. Bachelor's and master's degree students will have the opportunity to submit their scientific work in the categories of fashion and the circular economy, textile recycling and the innovative use of biobased fibers to a jury of well-known industry experts. The jury consists of Karla Magruder (Founder of Acceleration Circularity), Friedericke von Wedel-Parlow (Beneficial Design Institute Berlin) and Dieter Eichinger (Head of Standardization and Innovation, Secretary-General of BISFA). The winning project will receive a prize of EUR 5,000. The aim is to promote the students' work and create a platform for networking with the textile and fiber industry. "As one of the leading innovators in improving fibers and wovens for decades, Lenzing is best positioned to make a real difference and create a more sustainable future. Driving research and development forward and supporting young scientists in developing their ideas at all times is not just a matter that is close to our heart. We are convinced that innovation and technological progress are vital to our success in tackling the pressing environmental challenges we face," says Robert van de Kerkhof, Member of the Managing Board at Lenzing Group and President of the Austrian Fibers Institute. Austrian Fibers Institute as organizer of the GFC The Austrian Fibers Institute is the organizer of the 61^st Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress on a not-for-profit basis. The event, due to take place from September 14 to 16, 2022, will offer an ideal setting for the presentation of the Young Scientist Award prize. The Austrian Fibers Institute, which is headquartered in Vienna, was founded in 1960 by fiber producers and the Austrian textile industry to promote the market launch of fibers and fiber products. The institute also offers opportunities to exchange information and experience relating to fibers and supports engagement with educational institutions. The GFC aims to encourage the international exchange of experience in close liaison with Brussels-based representative body. The Austrian Fibers Institute focuses on issues relating to the future, which will also be on the agenda at the GFC, including aspects such as fiber innovations, sustainability and the circular economy. Applicants for the Young Scientist Award can submit their work (final-year projects, papers etc.) in English between February 01, 2022 and June 15, 2022 to the following e-mail address: [1]YSA2022 @ lenzing.com. For further information, please see the document "Submission Requirements" in the download link below. Photo download: [2]https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=2MnuNYFXCKT6 PIN: 2MnuNYFXCKT6 Your contact for Daniel Winkelmeier Public Relations: Communications Manager Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Dominic Köfner Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Vice President Corporate Communications & Austria Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Phone +43 7672 701 2871 Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria E-mail [5]media @ lenzing.com Web [6]www.lenzing.com Phone +43 7672 701 2743 E-mail [3]media @ lenzing.com Web [4]www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant ladies clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the "Green Deal" of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2020 Revenue: EUR 1.63 bn Nameplate capacity: 1,045,000 tons Employees: 7,358 TENCEL(TM), VEOCEL(TM), LENZING(TM), REFIBRA(TM), ECOVERO(TM), LENZING MODAL(TM), LENZING VISCOSE(TM), MICROMODAL(TM) and PROMODAL(TM) are trademarks of Lenzing AG. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Phone: +43 7672-701-0 Fax: +43 7672-96301 E-mail: office @ lenzing.com Internet: www.lenzing.com ISIN: AT0000644505 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1276096 End of News EQS News Service 1276096 03.02.2022 References Visible links 1. YSA2022 @ lenzing.com 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb1b402424599b8beecadd153838a108&application_id=1276096&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. media @ lenzing.com 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5803f22d982f72dcc3d9f0027e178e6b&application_id=1276096&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 5. media @ lenzing.com 6. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5803f22d982f72dcc3d9f0027e178e6b&application_id=1276096&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news