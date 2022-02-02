EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit of EUR 1.4 billion in 2021, above pre-pandemic level

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit of EUR 1.4 billion in 2021, above pre-pandemic level 02.02.2022 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- RBI: Consolidated profit of EUR 1.4 billion in 2021, above pre-pandemic level, driven by economic recovery in core markets - Net interest income up 7% year-on-year driven by volume growth and higher key rates - Record net fee and commission income of EUR 1,985 million, up 18% - Cost/income ratio at 53.5% - 0.30% provisioning ratio, including stage 1 & 2 provisions for COVID-19 and geopolitics - Loans to customers up 15%, incl. Bulgarian entity - Net interest margin stabilized around 2% - CET1 ratio at 13.1% - Dividend proposal of EUR 1.15 per share, corresponding to a payout ratio of 28% Income Statement in EUR million 1-12/2021 1-12/2020 Q4/2021 Q3/2021 Net interest income 3,327 3,121 976 843 Net fee and commission income 1,985 1,684 561 521 Net trading income and fair value (4) result 53 91 24 General administrative expenses (2,978) (2,832) (856) (736) Operating result 2,592 2,241 763 666 Other result (295) (204) (175) (46) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (213) (257) (32) (26) Impairment losses on financial assets (295) (598) (150) (44) Profit/loss before tax 1,790 1,183 406 550 Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 1,422 862 329 452 Profit/loss from discontinuing 48 24 29 operations 86 Consolidated profit 1,372 804 317 443 Balance Sheet in EUR million 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Loans to customers 100,832 90,671 Deposits from customers 115,153 102,112 Total assets 192,101 165,959 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 89,921 78,864 Key ratios 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 NPE ratio 1.6% 1.9% NPE coverage ratio 62.5% 61.5% CET1 ratio 13.1% 13.6% Total capital ratio 17.6% 18.4% Key ratios 1-12/2021 1-12/2020 Q4/2021 Q3/2021 Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.01% 2.13% 2.22% 1.98% Cost/income ratio 53.5% 55.8% 52.9% 52.5% Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.30% 0.67% 0.55% 0.20% Consolidated return on equity 10.9% 6.4% 10.1% 14.3% Earnings per share in EUR 3.89 2.22 0.90 1.28 Due to the planned sale of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation there has been a change in the statements according to IFRS 5. This business operation is classified as a disposal group held for sale and reported separately in the statement of financial position. The prior year figures have not been adapted. The income statement of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation is reported under gains/losses from discontinued operations. The prior year 2020 figures have been adapted accordingly in the income statement, as were the key ratios. The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. Outlook: 2022 Guidance In 2022, net interest income is expected to increase by high single digit per cent and net fee and commission income by mid-single per cent. We expect loan growth in the range of 7 to 9%. We expect general administrative expenses to grow in the high single digit percentage area plus an additional approx. EUR 100 million integration cost for acquisitions in the Czech Republic (Equa bank) and Serbia (Crédit Agricole Srbija). The cost/income ratio is expected to be around 55% excluding the one-off integration costs. The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be around 40 basis points. Consolidated return on equity is expected to be above our 11% medium-term target, reflecting the gain on the sale of the subsidiary bank in Bulgaria. We expect a CET1 ratio of around 13% by year end 2022. Potential geopolitical risks, especially in Eastern Europe, are not included in this guidance. Mid-term targets We are committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55% and aim to improve further in the medium term. We target 11% consolidated return on equity in the medium term. We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13%. Based on the CET1 ratio target, we intend to distribute between 20 and 50% of consolidated profit. For further information please contact: John P. 