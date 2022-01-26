EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin close to 6 % for 2021

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin close to 6 % for 2021 26-Jan-2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- * EBIT margin close to 6 % projected for the 2021 financial year * Output volume at around € 16 billion in 2021, above previous year's level Based on the presently available information, the Management Board of STRABAG SE expects the previously forecast EBIT margin to be significantly exceeded with a level close to 6 %. The 2021 output volume, as expected, will increase compared to the previous year's value of € 15.4 billion and should reach around € 16 billion. Earnings for the 2021 financial year are now expected to be significantly higher than previously projected. Market expectations have been exceeded as a result of numerous positive effects on earnings in all segments at the end of 2021 that had not been anticipated to this extent. The extraordinarily strong situation in the 2021 financial year does not change the planning for the coming financial years. Detailed business figures and the final earnings will be reported on 29 April 2022.