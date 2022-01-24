EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 24.01.2022 / 16:23 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 24.1.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Peter Korbacka 4. Name of shareholder(s): RPPK Immo GmbH, FN 525728 f 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.1.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 9,42 % 0,00 % 9,42 % 138 257 on the date on which 760 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 10,57 % 0,00 % 10,57 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 13 029 155 9,42 % SUBTOTAL A 13 029 155 9,42 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Peter Korbacka EUROVEA Services s.r.o., Pribinova 10, 81109 2 Bratislava, 1 Slowakische Republik, reg. Nr. 99223/B, ID Nr. 47 783 257 3 RPPK Immo GmbH, FN 2 9,42 % 0,00 % 9,42 % 525728 f 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: RPPK Immo GmbH bleibt unverändert Eigentümerin von 13.029.155 Aktien der IMMOFINANZ AG. Durch die Erhöhung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte der IMMOFINANZ AG auf 138.257.760 per 20.01.2022 hat sich der Anteil von RPPK Immo GmbH von 10,57% auf 9,42% verringert. Die Meldeschwelle von 10% wurde daher unterschritten. Seit der letzten Meldung vom 6.12.2021 hat es keine weiteren Änderungen gegeben. English translation for convenience purposes: The number of IMMOFINANZ AG shares owned by RPPK Immo GmbH remains unchanged at 13,029,155 shares. Due to the increase in the number of voting rights of IMMOFINANZ AG to 138,257,760 per 20.01.2022, the percentage owned by RPPK Immo GmbH has decreased from 10.57% to 9.42%. The 10% reporting threshold has therefore been crossed. There have been no other changes since the last notification dated 6.12.2021. Wien am 24.1.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1272187 24.01.2022 References Visible links