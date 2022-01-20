EQS-NVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 20.01.2022 / 15:37 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice pursuant to section 135 para 1 and of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that as of 20 January 2022, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 138,257,760. The company's share capital as of 20 January 2022 is EUR 138,257,760.00 and is divided into 138,257,760 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. These changes result from the issue of 14,963,965 shares from conditional capital to the holders of the convertible bonds due 2024 following the exercise of conversion rights. The delivery of these shares to the convertible bondholders is expected to take place in the course of next week. For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 [1]communications @ immofinanz.com [2]investor @ immofinanz.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1271055 20.01.2022 References Visible links 1. communications @ immofinanz.com 2. investor @ immofinanz.com