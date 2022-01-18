EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 18.01.2022 / 15:49 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 United Kingdom, 18.1.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Bank of America Corporation City: Wilmington, DE Country: United States of America 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.1.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 1,64 % 1,93 % 3,58 % 123 293 on the date on which 795 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 2,87 % 1,25 % 4,12 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 2 027 881 1,64 % SUBTOTAL A 2 027 881 1,64 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Right to Recall N/A N/A 7 095 0,01 % Rights of Use N/A N/A 2 224 299 1,80 % SUBTOTAL B.1 2 231 394 1,81 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights Swaps 08/06/2023 - N/A Cash 153 317 0,12 % 04/07/2023 SUBTOTAL B.2 153 317 0,12 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by held instruments held of both No. directly directly (%) (%) (%) 1 Bank of America Corporation 2 NB Holdings 1 Corporation 3 BofAML Jersey 2 Holdings Limited BofAML EMEA 4 Holdings 2 3 Limited 5 ML UK Capital 4 Holdings Limited 6 Merrill Lynch 5 1,64 % 1,93 % 3,57 % International 7 BofA Securities, 2 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % Inc. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL total in section 8 has rounded down to 3,57% instead of 3,58% which is calculated by the system. United Kingdom am 18.1.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.01.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1270056 18.01.2022 References Visible links