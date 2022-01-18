EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S successfully issues € 350 million hybrid bond and announces results of tender offer on EUR Hybrid Notes

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S successfully issues € 350 million hybrid bond and announces results of tender offer on EUR Hybrid Notes

EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Financing
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S successfully issues € 350 million hybrid bond and announces results of tender offer on EUR Hybrid Notes
18.01.2022 / 14:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Leoben, 18.01.2021 - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has completed the issue of a deeply subordinated bond with an indefinite term and an early redemption option after five years (hybrid bond) with great success. Directed exclusively at institutional investors with a minimum denomination of € 100,000, the total issue volume of € 350 million was placed with international and regional investors. The proceeds of the issue thus exceeded the targeted minimum volume of € 300 million. The coupon was set at 5.00%. After admission to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange, the hybrid bond will be listed on the Regulated Market ("Amtlicher Handel") of the Vienna Stock Exchange. Furthermore, AT&S announces today the results of its invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding € 175 million undated resettable fixed rate subordinated notes issued on November 24, 2017 (ISIN XS1721410725) to tender such notes for purchase by AT&S for cash, announced on January 10, 2022 (the "Offer"). As of the expiration deadline of the Offer which was 5:00 p.m. (CET) on January 17, 2022, a total aggregate principal amount of € 133,607,000 was validly tendered pursuant to the Offer and accepted for purchase by AT&S at a purchase price of 103.70% plus accrued Interest on these notes. Following settlement of the Offer which is expected to take place on January 20, 2022, € 41,393,000 principal amount will remain outstanding. "We will use the proceeds from the hybrid bond to support the strategic investments in our profitable growth and strengthen our capital base," says CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. "We are delighted that we were also able to significantly broaden our investor base due to the strong demand after the very positive investor roadshow. This proves that investors have confidence in our strategy." AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production facility for IC Substrates is currently being built in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 12,500 people. For further information please visit [1]www.ats.net Press Contact: Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; [2]g.reischl @ ats.net Investor Relations Contact Philipp Gebhardt, Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile +43 664 7800 2274; [3]p.gebhardt @ ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria [4]www.ats.net -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.01.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0 E-mail: ir @ ats.net Internet: www.ats.net ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02 WKN: 922230 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1270009 End of News EQS News Service 1270009 18.01.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=584eaf5424babfa61fc620b5fd3daf83&application_id=1270009&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. g.reischl @ ats.net 3. p.gebhardt @ ats.net 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=584eaf5424babfa61fc620b5fd3daf83&application_id=1270009&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news