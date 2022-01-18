EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Preliminary result for 2021

PRESS RELEASE Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Preliminary result for 2021 - Clear turnaround after crisis year 2020, continuous growth since Q3 2020 - Strong increase in operating result demonstrates SBO's operational strength Ternitz/Vienna, 18 January 2021. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) continued on its growth path in the 2021 financial year and generated a clearly positive result. SBO significantly increased its bookings and earnings, matching the sales level of the year 2020, whose first quarter had still been largely unaffected by the pandemic and showed strong sales figures. After the dramatic slump of the global economy caused by the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020, SBO has grown continuously since the third quarter of 2020. According to the preliminary figures for 2021, SBO's sales arrived at MEUR 292 (2020: MEUR 291.2). Bookings went up by almost 50 % to MEUR 343 (2020: MEUR 235.1). The operating result also improved considerably: Profit from operations (EBIT) stood at MEUR 28 (2020: MEUR minus 28.0). Profit before tax came to MEUR 23 (2020: MEUR minus 31.2). Its sound balance sheet including liquid funds of MEUR 292 and net liquidity of MEUR 10 (2020: net liquidity MEUR 9.5) is a perfect base for further growth. "The past financial year was characterized by economic recovery. Amid the given environment, our strong operating performance has produced an encouraging growth in earnings. The positive momentum in our industry is continuing and makes us optimistic as we start into the year 2022," says SBO's CEO Gerald Grohmann and adds: "We expect continued economic growth despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in supply chains. Moreover, our industry is confident that spending for exploration and production should pick up significantly again after the underinvestment seen in recent years. Both factors should have a favorable effect on our business." Note: All figures relating to 2021 are preliminary and rounded. SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is the global market leader in the production of high-precision components made of non-magnetic, high-alloy stainless steels. The Group is equally recognized worldwide for its high-efficiency drilling tools and well completion equipment for the oil and gas industry. The Group employs a workforce of more than 1,200 worldwide and is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. Information on the "Quality First"-based growth strategy and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the annual report at https://www.sbo.at/publikationen. Further inquiry note: Andreas Böcskör, Corporate Communications Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Phone: +43 2630315 ext 252 E-Mail: a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, Metrum Communications GmbH Phone: +43 1 504 69 87 ext 351 E-Mail: i.fueredi @ metrum.at