EQS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.01.2022 / 12:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +------------------------+ | Title: | | |---------------+--------| | First name: | Lucy | |---------------+--------| | Last name(s): | Lilley | +------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +-----------------------------------------+ | Position: | Member of the managing body | +-----------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +-------------------------------------+ | Atrium European Real Estate Limited | +-------------------------------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +----------------------+ | Type: | Share | |-------+--------------| | ISIN: | JE00B3DCF752 | +----------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-------------------------------------------------+ | Grant of shares as part of remuneration package | +-------------------------------------------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +-------------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |----------+--------------| | 0.0 EUR | 6971.0 Units | +-------------------------+ d) Aggregated information +--------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |------------+-------------------| | 0.0000 EUR | 6971.0000 Units | +--------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 13/01/2022; UTC+1 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-------------------------+ | Outside a trading venue | +-------------------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 11-15 Seaton Place JE4 0QH St. Helier Jersey Guernsey End of News EQS News Service 71970 13.01.2022 References Visible links