EQS-Adhoc: Karl Haider is the new CEO of Semperit AG Holding

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Personnel Karl Haider is the new CEO of Semperit AG Holding 10-Jan-2022 / 15:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Karl Haider is the new CEO of Semperit AG Holding Vienna, Austria, 10 January 2022 - Today, the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding appointed Karl Haider (56) as Chairman of the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding. He will assume his new role effective 11 January 2022. His mandate will expire on 31 March 2025. Karl Haider succeeds Martin Füllenbach, who resigned from his position prematurely at the end of September 2021. Since that time, CFO Petra Preining and COO Kristian Brok have assumed the responsibilities of a CEO on an interim basis. Contact: Monika Riedel Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel @ semperitgroup.com Judit Helenyi Director Investor Relations +43 676 8715 8310 judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com [1]www.semperitgroup.com