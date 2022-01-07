EQS-PVR: Palfinger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Palfinger AG Palfinger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 07.01.2022 / 16:29 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bergheim, 7.1.2022 Overview O Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: PALFINGER AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership City: Montreal Country: Canada 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 5.1.2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of Total attached through financial/other both in % number of to shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) (7.A + 7.B) voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the 3,99 % 0,00 % 3,99 % 37 593 258 date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 4,01 % 0,00 % 4,01 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000758305 1 502 044 3,99 % SUBTOTAL A 1 502 044 3,99 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Number of voting % of voting rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Number of % of voting rights Cash Settlement voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: O Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directlycontrolled Shares held directly (%) Financial/other Total of by No. instruments held directly (%) both (%) Global Alpha 1 Capital Management Partnership Global Alpha 2 Capital 1 3,99 % 3,99 % Management Ltd. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian based discretionary asset manager, and has filed the notification on behalf of a number of pooled funds and client accounts, for which Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. has discretionary control of voting rights. The pooled fund units are held by various clients. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. does not hold any of the shares on its own behalf. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Internet: www.palfinger.ag End of News EQS News Service 1266312 07.01.2022 References Visible links