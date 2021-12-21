EQS-News: SunMirror AG: General Assembly unanimously approves all agenda items

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM SunMirror AG: General Assembly unanimously approves all agenda items 21.12.2021 / 18:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- SunMirror AG: General Assembly unanimously approves all agenda items Zug, Switzerland, 21 December 2021 - The shareholders of SunMirror AG ("Sunmirror", Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market): ROR1; Regulated Unofficial Market Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin: ROR; tradegate & Xetra; ISIN CH0396131929) unanimously approved all items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 December 2021. About 23 % of the share capital, represented by an independent proxy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was present at the AGM. Among other things, the AGM elected Ms. Flavia Sennhauser as new member of the Board of Directors and re-elected Mr. Heinz Kubli as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting. The full voting results of the General Meeting are available on SunMirror's website [1]www.sunmirror.com. About SunMirror AG The SunMirror Group invests in exploration projects with a focus on battery metals and iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration. The aim is to either mine metals itself or sell these projects at a later stage. The Company's shares are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market, ticker: ROR1) and traded on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin Stock Exchanges (ticker: ROR), as well as tradegate and Xetra. Further information can be found at [2]www.sunmirror.com. Press contact edicto GmbH Doron Kaufmann/Ralf Droz Telephone: +49 69 905505 53 [3]sunmirror @ edicto.de Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2021 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: info @ sunmirror.ch Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch ISIN: CH0396131929 WKN: A2JCKK Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1260855 End of News EQS News Service 1260855 21.12.2021 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=63510edcb07838b54b8a8546bcaf261a&application_id=1260855&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=63510edcb07838b54b8a8546bcaf261a&application_id=1260855&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. sunmirror @ edicto.de