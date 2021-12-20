EQS-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG announces the publication of a research update

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Beaconsmind AG announces the publication of a research update 20-Dec-2021 / 18:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces the publication of a research update Zurich, Switzerland - December 20, 2021 - beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) and analytics for retail chains announces today the issuance of an updated research coverage report by Hauck & Aufhäuser. Hauck & Aufhäuser has updated its price target to EUR 34.00 and restated its buy rating on the back of a "Strong pipeline despite CoV headwinds". The price target implies a 270% upside from the current share price. A version of the updated research report is available on the company's website www.beaconsmind.com. Hauck & Aufhäuser will provide ongoing research coverage as part of this report. Streamlining of capital markets policy and commitment to increased trading liquidity In addition, Baader Bank will provide ongoing research coverage beginning 2022. Edison Group will prepare an independent research coverage report in connection with the company's initial public offering in Frankfurt planned for the first quarter 2022. The company is committed to a transparent investor relations policy with a focus on increasing the overall share liquidity in 2022 and has implemented the technical trading possibility for investors across different listing exchanges. About beaconsmind Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com Beaconsmind Media Relations Investor Relations / Max Weiland, Founder & CEO Nicolas Merigeau Strategic Communication Louis-Victor Delouvrier maxweiland @ beaconsmind.com NewCap Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73 nmerigeau @ newcap.fr NewCap lvdelouvrier @ newcap.fr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 20-Dec-2021 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: Beaconsmind AG Seestrasse 3 8712 Stäfa Switzerland Internet: www.beaconsmind.com ISIN: CH0451123589 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))