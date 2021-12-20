EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG places compulsory convertible bond with institutional investors

EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Bond SunMirror AG places compulsory convertible bond with institutional investors 20-Dec-2021 / 15:14 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) SunMirror AG places compulsory convertible bond with institutional investors Zug, Switzerland: 20 December 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; MTF Stock Exchange Vienna: ROR1; Open Market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) has placed a compulsory convertible bond within the framework of a private placement with institutional investors (see ad-hoc disclosure of 22 October 2021). The gross issuing proceeds from the compulsory convertible bond amount to around EUR 3.5 million. The compulsory convertible bond consists of 52,534 bonds, which are convertible into bearer shares of the company at a conversion price of EUR 75 each. The conversion date is 20 December 2022. With the gross issuing proceeds from the compulsory convertible bond, the financial resources of the SunMirror Group are to be further strengthened and additional scope for acquisitions is to be created. The Group reserves the right to increase the volume of the compulsory convertible bond in a further tranche. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: About SunMirror AG The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a 'mine-to-market' approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry 'best practice.' The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) as well as on Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR). For further information, please visit: [1]www.sunmirror.com Press contact edicto GmbH Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz Phone: +49 69 905505-53 [2]sunmirror @ edicto.de Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42 - 44 60322 Frankfurt/Main -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-Dec-2021 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: info @ sunmirror.ch Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch ISIN: CH0396131929 WKN: A2JCKK Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1260160 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1260160 20-Dec-2021 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6c00962441bacf403b8fb6be90b858e&application_id=1260160&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. sunmirror @ edicto.de