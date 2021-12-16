EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report 16.12.2021 / 08:00 transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the report is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: https://www.buho.at/Burgenland-Holding-AG/Finanzinformationen/Finanzberichte-(1)/2020-21.aspx Language: English Address: https://www.buho.at/Burgenland-Holding-AG/Finanzinformationen/Finanzberichte-(1)/2020-21.aspx?lang=en-GB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Burgenland Holding AG Marktstraße 3 7000 Eisenstadt Austria Internet: www.buho.at End of News EQS News Service 1258238 16.12.2021