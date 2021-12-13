EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.12.2021 / 13:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +-------------------------------------------------+ | Title: | | |---------------+---------------------------------| | First name: | Prof. Elisabeth und Ing. Robert | |---------------+---------------------------------| | Last name(s): | STADLER | +-------------------------------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +--------------------------------------------------------------+ | Position: | Member of the administrative or supervisory body | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +----------------+ | voestalpine AG | +----------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +----------------------+ | Type: | Share | |-------+--------------| | ISIN: | AT0000937503 | +----------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Acqusition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of | | the reportable person Elisabeth Stadler (member of the supervisory | | board) and Robert Stadler (person closely related to this manager). | +------------------------------------------------------------------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +-----------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |-----------+-----------| | 30.70 EUR | 970 Units | +-----------------------+ d) Aggregated information +---------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |-------------+-------------------| | 30.7000 EUR | 970.0000 Units | +---------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 10/12/2021; UTC+1 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-------------------------+ | Name: | Wiener Börse AG | |-------+-----------------| | MIC: | XWBO | +-------------------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.voestalpine.com End of News EQS News Service 71525 13.12.2021 [1]fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257180&application_name=news&site_id=apa_ots_austria References Visible links