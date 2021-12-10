EQS-AGM: SunMirror AG: Amendment to the Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting SunMirror AG: Amendment to the Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 10.12.2021 / 11:44 Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amendment to the Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders SunMirror AG The invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on Friday, November 26, 2021, is herewith amended as follows: Amendment of the proposal of the Board of Directors to agenda item 5 (Election of the members of the Board of Directors, incl. the president of the Board of Directors) The proposal of the Board of Directors to agenda item 5 (Election of the members of the Board of Directors, incl. the president of the Board of Directors) is herewith amended as follows: «The Board of Directors moves as follows: - that Dr. Heinz R. Kubli of Glarus, resident in Uitikon, be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; and - that Flavia Sennhauser of Kirchberg, resident in Winterthur be elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In addition, the Board of Directors moves that Dr. Heinz R. Kubli of Glarus, resident in Uitikon, be elected as president of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.» The other agenda items and proposals remain unchanged. Zug, Switzerland; December 10, 2021 On behalf of the Board of Directors Dr. Heinz R. Kubli -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: info @ sunmirror.ch Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch ISIN: CH0396131929 WKN: A2JCKK Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS News Service 1256599 10.12.2021