EQS-PVR: SunMirror AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SunMirror AG SunMirror AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 06.12.2021 / 13:27 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018 Dubai UAE, 6.12.2021 Überblick Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt. 1. Emittent: SunMirror AG 2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges 3. Meldepflichtige Person Diarmuid Clohessy 4. Namen der Aktionäre: Mirador FZE 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 26.11.2021 6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person Prozentanteile Prozentanteile der Summe Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte, die die von der Stimmrechte, Finanz-/sonstigen 7.A + Stimmrechte die zu Aktien Instrumente 7.B in des gehören (7.A) repräsentieren (7.B.1 + % Emittenten 7.B.2) Situation am 5,50 % 0,00 % 5,50 % 2 000 000 Tag der Schwellenberührung Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar) Details 7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt Indirekt Direkt Indirekt (§ 130 BörseG (§ 133 BörseG (§ 130 BörseG (§ 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) 2018) CH0396131929 110 000 5,50 % Subsumme A 110 000 5,50 % B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Prozentanteil Instruments Stimmrechte die der Stimmrechte erworben werden können Subsumme B.1 B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches Anzahl der Prozentanteil Instruments oder Cash Stimmrechte der Settlement Stimmrechte Subsumme B.2 8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person: Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält. Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: Direkt Direkt Direkt gehaltene Total Ziffer Name kontrolliert gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige von durch Ziffer Stimmrechte in Instrumente (%) beiden Aktien (%) (%) 1 Diarmuid 0,00 % 0,00 % Clohessy 2 Mirador 1 5,50 % 5,50 % FZE 9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: - Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Erstzulassung der Aktien der SunMirror AG zu einem regulierten Markt am 26. November 2021 mit Wirkung zum 29. November 2021 bekannt gegeben Ändert das vorherige Formular wie gewünscht. Dubai UAE am 6.12.2021 NICHT ZU VERÖFFENTLICHEN! Meldung erfolgt durch Mirador FZE Diarmuid Clohessy ct @ opus-capital.ch +97 1 55 544 0857 NICHT ZU VERÖFFENTLICHEN! Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Dubai UAE, 6.12.2021 Overview Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: SunMirror AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Diarmuid Clohessy 4. Name of shareholder(s): Mirador FZE 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 26.11.2021 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in % number of attached to financial/other (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation on 5,50 % 0,00 % 5,50 % 2 000 000 the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) CH0396131929 110 000 5,50 % SUBTOTAL A 110 000 5,50 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number of % of instrument Date Period Cash Settlement voting voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total of No. Name controlled by directly (%) instruments held both (%) No. directly (%) 1 Diarmuid 0,00 % 0,00 % Clohessy 2 Mirador FZE 1 5,50 % 5,50 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Initial admission of SunMirror AG's shares to a Regulated Market disclosed on 26 November 2021 effective on 29 November 2021 Erstzulassung der Aktien der SunMirror AG zu einem regulierten Markt am 26. November 2021 mit Wirkung zum 29. November 2021 bekannt gegeben Amends previous form as requested. Dubai UAE am 6.12.2021