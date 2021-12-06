EQS-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: S IMMO intends to launch a Partial Takeover Offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Offer IMMOFINANZ AG: S IMMO intends to launch a Partial Takeover Offer 06-Dec-2021 / 12:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- IMMOFINANZ AG: S IMMO intends to launch a Partial Takeover Offer * S IMMO AG (S IMMO) announced today that a partial takeover offer shall be launched to the shareholders of IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMOFINANZ). * IMMOFINANZ takes notice of this announcement by S IMMO. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG will review an offer in detail and will comment on it in due course in accordance with the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz). S IMMO announced today as follows: The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of S IMMO have decided to increase its shareholding in IMMOFINANZ from currently 14.2% of the outstanding shares by approximately 10% to approximately 25% of the outstanding shares of IMMOFINANZ by way of a voluntary partial offer pursuant to sections 4 et seq of the Austrian Takeover Act ("Partial Offer"). S IMMO sets the Offer Price at EUR 23.00 cum dividend in cash per IMMOFINANZ share, which represents a compelling offer for IMMOFINANZ shareholders based on a premium of 7.7% to the last closing price of the IMMOFINANZ share on Friday, 03 December 2021, and a premium of 12.7% over 6-months VWAP. The announcement of the intention to launch the Partial Offer is made, inter alia, subject to the permissibility under takeover law, any necessary approvals under competition law and other customary conditions of execution, which serve to safeguard the interests of S IMMO and its shareholders. S IMMO reserves the right to expand the volume of the Partial Offer and to further increase its shareholding in IMMOFINANZ to up to 30% of the outstanding shares, also through further acquisitions on or off the stock exchange. The decision to make the Partial Offer is made after the anticipatory mandatory takeover offer ("Mandatory Offer") announced by CPI PROPERTY GROUP on 03 December 2021. S IMMO does not consider the price offered in the Mandatory Offer attractive and will therefore not accept it. IMMOFINANZ AG takes notice of this announcement by S IMMO. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will review an offer in detail and comment on it in due course in accordance with the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz). About IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.0 billion and covers roughly 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: [1]http://www.immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations IMMOFINANZ T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290