EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Group Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report 30.11.2021 / 10:29 Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS Group - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q3 Language: German Address: [1]https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Konzernzwischenmitteilung_Q1-3_2021.pdf Language: English Address: [2]https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Consolidated_Interim_Financial_Report_Q1-3_2021.pdf --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com   End of News EQS Group News Service 1252831  30.11.2021  [3]fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252831&application_name=news&site_id=apa_ots_austria References Visible links 1. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Konzernzwischenmitteilung_Q1-3_2021.pdf 2. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Consolidated_Interim_Financial_Report_Q1-3_2021.pdf

