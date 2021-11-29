EQS-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Shares to be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 30, 2021 / Inclusion on Xetra in Frankfurt on December 1, 2021

SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Shares to be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 30, 2021 / Inclusion on Xetra in Frankfurt on December 1, 2021 Zug, Switzerland: November 29, 2021 - The shares of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Official Market Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Regulated Unofficial Market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) will be included in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol "ROR") as of November 30, 2021. In addition, SunMirror's shares will also be tradable on the electronic trading system XETRA of Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt. The first trading day on XETRA is December 1, 2021. The company's home stock exchange has been the Vienna Stock Exchange since the admission of the shares to official trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange on November 29, 2021. By listing its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as on Xetra, SunMirror is seeking to improve the public perception and transparency of the trading of its shares. About SunMirror AG The Group invests into pre-production mineral exploration assets with a focus on battery metals, iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration with the aim to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those properties. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com. Press contact edicto GmbH Doron Kaufmann/Ralf Droz Phone: +49 69 905505-53 sunmirror @ edicto.de Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44 60322 Frankfurt/Main, Germany 29.11.2021 Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: info @ sunmirror.ch Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch ISIN: CH0396131929 WKN: A2JCKK Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)