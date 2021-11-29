EQS-AGM: SunMirror AG: Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders SunMirror AG SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug, Switzerland Information on the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Location: SunMirror AG, Steinhauserstrasse 74, 6300 Zug, Switzerland Date: December 17, 2021 Time: 11:00 AM Physical presence: - Board of Directors - Secretary taking minutes/vote counters - Independent proxy - Notary COVID-19/participation by proxy Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of SunMirror AG has decided that, for their protection, shareholders will be able to exercise their rights via an independent proxy. This decision was made based on Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus issued by the Swiss Federal Council (COVID-19 Ordinance 3). Shareholders will not have the option of participating in the General Meeting in person. Shareholders can participate in the General Meeting and exercise their rights as outlined below: Independent proxy: Shareholders can exercise their voting rights via the independent proxy. The company's independent proxy is: Eversheds Sutherland AG Stadelhoferstrasse 22 8001 Zurich Switzerland In the event the independent proxy is unable to participate, the Board of Directors will name a new independent proxy. The voting proxies issued to the independent proxy will also be valid for the new independent proxy named by the Board of Directors. The shareholders who intend to exercise their voting rights may request the documents required for the exercise of the voting rights from their depot bank until Friday, December 10, 2021, the latest. The independent proxy must receive a completed instruction form with the shareholder's written instructions on his or her votes no later than Tuesday, December 14, 2021 (receipt by mail no later than December 14, 2021) . In any case, each shareholding must be verified with a copy of an official form of identification and current investment account statement. The depot bank must be instructed that no transfer of shares may be effected until December 17, 2021, 12pm CET, and that this restriction must be confirmed by the depot bank on the investment account statement. If proxy authorization has been issued, but no instructions have been given regarding the votes, the independent proxy must abstain from voting. Additional Information At the time of the invitation to the ordinary general meeting the share capital of the SunMirror AG amounts to CHF 2,000,000.00 and is divided into 2,000,000 bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each. Each share grants one vote. The total number of shares entitled to participate in and vote at the ordinary general meeting therefore amounts to 2,000,000 shares at the date of the invitation to the ordinary general meeting. At the time of the invitation to the ordinary general meeting the SunMirror AG holds neither directly nor indirectly treasury shares. Agenda items (overview) The General Meeting will take place at SunMirror AG, Steinhauserstrasse 74, 6300 Zug, Switzerland, on December 17, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Agenda items: 1. Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021, taking note of the Auditors' Report 2. Appropriation of the balance-sheet result for the financial year from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 3. Approval of past activities of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 4. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and of the management 5. Election of the members of the Board of Directors, incl. the president of the Board of Directors 6. Re-election of the Auditors 7. Election of the independent proxy 8. Ordinary increase in capital 9. Authorized increase in capital/Changes of the Articles of Association 10. Conditional increase in capital/Changes of the Articles of Association 11. Miscellaneous Agenda items/motions: 1. Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021, taking note of the Auditors' Report The Board of Directors moves that the annual financial statements for the financial year from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 be approved. 2. Appropriation of the balance-sheet result for the financial year from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 The Board of Directors moves that the balance-sheet loss of CHF 2,962,691.00 be carried to new account. This represents the balance-sheet loss as shown in the annual financial statements in compliance with the principles of commercial law (Swiss Code of Obligations (Obligationenrecht - OR)). 3. Approval of past activities of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 The Board of Directors moves that the past activities of Dr. Heinz Kubli be approved for the financial year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. 4. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and of the management The annual report is accompanied by the remuneration report. The Board of Directors moves as follows: - that the maximum total remuneration amount of the members of the Board of Directors for the time period from the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2021 up to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2022, i.e., CHF 18,000, be approved; - that the maximum total remuneration amount of the members of management for the time period from the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2021 up to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2022, i.e., CHF 381,000, be approved; - that the remuneration report 2021 be approved (advisory vote). 5. Election of the members of the Board of Directors, incl. the president of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors moves as follows: - that Dr. Heinz R. Kubli of Glarus, resident in Uitikon, be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. 6. Re-election of the Auditors The Board of Directors moves that Deloitte AG, Pfingstweidstrasse 11, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland, be re-elected as Auditors for the new financial year. 7. Election of the independent proxy The Board of Directors moves that Eversheds Sutherland AG, Stadelhoferstrasse 22, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, be re-elected as independent proxy for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2022. 8. Ordinary increase in capital The Board of Directors moves that the company's share capital be increased by not more than CHF 1,000,000 through the issue of up to 1,000,000 new bearer shares with a par value of CHF 1 each at an issue price yet to be determined by the Board of Directors. Payment of the capital contribution is to be effected through offsetting receivables from SunMirror AG held by strategically important investors of SunMirror AG. To this end the subscription right of existing shareholders is to be excluded. The dividend entitlement of the new bearer shares for the current financial year is to commence upon their registration in the commercial register. With regard to the new bearer shares, the Board of Directors will apply for the same admission to trading as that obtained for the existing bearer shares. 9. Authorized increase in capital/Changes of the Articles of Association The Board of Directors moves that an authorized share capital not exceeding CHF 1,500,000 be created and up to 1,500,000 new bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each, which must be fully paid up, be issued at an issue price yet to be determined. In this respect Art. 3a (new) provides for the following: +------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | Article 3a | | | | | | The Board of Directors is | | | authorized, at any time until | | | 31st of December 2022, to | | | increase the share capital by | | Artikel 3a | a maximum amount of CHF | | | 1'500'000.00 by issuing a | | Der Verwaltungsrat ist ermächtigt, | maximum of 1'500'000 bearer | | jederzeit bis zum 31. Dezember 2022, | shares with a nominal value | | das Aktienkapital im Maximalbetrag von | of CHF 1.00 each, to be fully | | CHF 1'500'000.00 durch Ausgabe von | paid up. | | höchstens 1'500'000 vollständig zu | | | liberierenden Inhaberaktien mit einem | The Board of Directors is | | Nennwert von je CHF 1.00 zu erhöhen. | authorized to exclude the | | | subscription right of | | Der Verwaltungsrat ist ermächtigt, das | existing shareholders for | | Bezugsrecht der bisherigen Aktionäre | important reasons and to | | aus wichtigen Gründen auszuschliessen | allocate it to third parties. | | und Dritten zuzuweisen. Als wichtige | Important reasons are in | | Gründe gelten insbesondere die | particular the participation | | Beteiligung von Arbeitnehmern, Fusion, | of employees, mergers, the | | die Finanzierung der Gesellschaft, | financing of the company, | | Finanzierung und Refinanzierung von | financing and refinancing of | | Übernahmen, Sacheinlagen sowie | takeovers, contributions in | | Platzierung der Aktien über nationale | kind as well as placement of | | oder internationale Börsen. Ebenso | the shares on national or | | kann der Verwaltungsrat das | international stock | | Bezugsrecht ausschliessen, wenn die | exchanges. The Board of | | neu zu schaffenden Aktien im Rahmen i) | Directors may also exclude | | einer öffentlichen Platzierung bzw. | the subscription right if the | | ii) einer Privatplatzierung zur | new shares to be created are | | Verbreiterung der Basis von | issued in connection with i) | | qualifizierten Aktionären im Sinne des | a public placement or ii) a | | Bundesgesetzes über die kollektiven | private placement to broaden | | Kapitalanlagen ausgegeben werden. | the base of qualified | | Aktien, für welche Bezugsrechte | shareholders within the | | eingeräumt, aber nicht ausgeübt | meaning of the Federal Act on | | werden, sind durch den Verwaltungsrat | Collective Investment | | im Interesse der Gesellschaft zu | Schemes. Shares for which | | verwenden. Die Erhöhung kann mittels | subscription rights are | | Festübernahme und/oder in Teilbeträgen | granted but not exercised | | erfolgen. Der Verwaltungsrat ist | must be used by the Board of | | ermächtigt, den Ausgabepreis der | Directors in the interest of | | Aktien, die Art der Einlage, die | the Company. The increase may | | Zuteilung an neue Aktionäre und den | be effected by means of a | | Zeitpunkt der Dividenden-berechtigung | firm underwriting and/or in | | festzusetzen. | partial amounts. The Board of | | | Directors is authorized to | | | determine the issue price of | | | the shares, the type of | | | contribution, the allocation | | | to new shareholders and the | | | date of dividend entitlement. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 10. Conditional increase in capital for employee participation/Changes of the Articles of Association The Board of Directors moves that a conditional share capital in the amount of CHF 400,000.00 be created pursuant to the new Art. 3d of the company's Articles of Association through the issue of conversion or option rights for the subscription of up to 400,000 bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each to enable the participation of employees, members of the Board of Directors and directors of SunMirror AG and its subsidiaries. Any advance subscription right of shareholders will be excluded in favor of these beneficiaries. Art. 3d (new): +------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | Article 3d | | | | | | The share capital shall be | | Artikel 3d | increased, excluding | | | shareholders' subscription | | Das Aktienkapital wird unter | rights, by a maximum amount of | | Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte der | CHF 400'000.00 by issuing a | | Aktionäre durch Ausgabe von maximal | maximum of 400'000 bearer | | 400'000 voll zu liberierenden | shares with a nominal value of | | Inhaberaktien mit einem Nennwert von | CHF 1.00 each, to be fully | | je CHF 1.00 um den Maximalbetrag von | paid up, through the exercise | | CHF 400'000.00 erhöht mittels | of conversion and option | | Ausübung von Wandel- und | rights granted to employees, | | Optionsrechten, die gemäss einem oder | members of the Board of | | mehreren durch den Verwaltungsrat zu | Directors, and directors of | | schaffenden Beteiligungsplänen den | the Company and its | | Mitarbeitern, Verwaltungsräten und | subsidiaries issued under one | | Direktoren der Gesellschaft und ihrer | or more participation plans to | | Tochtergesellschaften eingeräumt | be established by the Board of | | werden. Der Verwaltungsrat regelt die | Directors. The Board of | | Einzelheiten der Ausgabebedingungen. | Directors shall determine the | | | details of the terms of | | Das Vorwegzeichnungsrecht sowie das | issuance. | | Bezugsrecht der Aktionäre sind zwecks | | | Beteiligung von Mitarbeitern, | The advance subscription right | | Verwaltungsräten und Direktoren | as well as the subscription | | ausgeschlossen. | right of the shareholders are | | | excluded for the purpose of | | | participation of employees, | | | members of the Board of | | | Directors, and directors. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 11. Miscellaneous Annual Report and Auditors' Report The Annual Report (incl. remuneration report) and the Auditors' Report for the financial year from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 are available for inspection at the company's registered office until the day of the General Meeting; additionally, shareholders will be provided with them upon demand. Zug, Switzerland; November 29, 2021 On behalf of the Board of Directors Dr. Heinz R. Kubli -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: info @ sunmirror.ch Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch ISIN: CH0396131929 WKN: A2JCKK Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS Group News Service 1252531 29.11.2021 [1]fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252531&application_name=news&site_id=apa_ots_austria References Visible links