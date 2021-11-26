EQS-CMS: SunMirror AG: Other admission duties to follow

Notification of the home Member State pursuant to section 1 no 14 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 SunMirror AG: Notification of the home Member State Zug, Switzerland: 26 November 2021. SunMirror AG (XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929) as issuer of securities within the meaning of section 1 no 14 lit a sublit aa) Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (Börsegesetz 2018) announces Austria as its home Member State pursuant to section 1 no 14 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018. About SunMirror AG The Group invests into pre-production mineral exploration assets with a focus on battery metals, iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration with the aim to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those properties. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com. Press contact edicto GmbH Doron Kaufmann/Ralf Droz Phone: +49 69 905505-53 sunmirror @ edicto.de Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44 60322 Frankfurt/Main, Germany -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch