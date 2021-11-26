EQS-News: HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

EQS Group-News: HSBC Continental Europe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice 26.11.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26^th November 2021 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Post Stabilisation Notice HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities. Issuer: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.25% due 27^th October 2025 Offer price: 99.754 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [1]rns @ lseg.com or visit [2]www.rns.com. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2021 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1252130 26.11.2021 [3]fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252130&application_name=news&site_id=apa_ots_austria References Visible links 1. rns @ lseg.com 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=1252130&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news