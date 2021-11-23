DGAP-AFR: Semperit AG Holding: Release of a Financial report

Semperit AG Holding hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q3 Language: German Address: https://www.semperitgroup.com/ir/ Language: English Address: https://www.semperitgroup.com/en/ir/ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Modecenterstrasse 22 1030 Wien Austria Internet: www.semperitgroup.com