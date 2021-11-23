Alle
EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.pdf Language: English Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pdf --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.fabasoft.com

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

