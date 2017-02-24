Pressekonferenz des Europäischen Radiologenkongresses (ECR)

Wien (OTS) - Die Europäische Gesellschaft für Radiologie (ESR) lädt Sie zur Eröffnungspressekonferenz des Europäischen Radiologenkongress ein.

Die Pressekonferenz findet am Mittwoch, 1. März, 2017 von 09:30-11:00 im Raum 2.95 des Austria Center Vienna, Bruno Kreisky Platz 1, 1220 Vienna, statt.

Programm

- The ESR’s achievements in 2016 and its increased commitment in Latin America & Asia

Paul M. Parizel

Chairman of the Department of Radiology at Antwerp University Hospital; full professor of radiology at the University of Antwerp’s Faculty of Medicine, Antwerp, Belgium ESR President

- Breast cancer screening with tomosynthesis: the time is now

Fiona J. Gilbert

Professor and Head of the Department of Radiology at the School of Clinical Medicine, University of Cambridge, UK; Honorary Consultant Radiologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge

- Patient safety culture: a combined responsibility

Shane J. Foley

Assistant Professor and Lecturer at the School of Medicine, Health Sciences Centre, University College Dublin, Ireland

- Neuroimaging and mental health disorders

Tarek A. Yousry

Professor of Neuroradiology at UCL Institute of Neurology, Head of Lysholm Department of Neuroradiology, National Hospital for Neurology & Neurosurgery, Head of the Division of Neuroradiology and Neurophysics, University College London Hospitals, London, UK

- Dissatisfaction,burnout and inequality: three major challenges in radiology

Mauricio Castillo

James H. Scatliff distinguished professor of radiology, Chief and Programme Director of Neuroradiology at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, United States

Sie benötigen für den Besuch des Kongresses ein Press Badge, dieses bekommen Sie im Press Office direkt im Austria Center. Das Press Office befundet sich links hinten in der Eingangshalle. Um diesen Prozess zu beschleunigen, bitten wir Sie um Voranmeldung.

Pressekonferenz des Europäischen Radiologenkongresses



Datum: 1.3.2017, 09:30 - 11:00 Uhr



Ort:

Austria Center Vienna Raum 2.95

Bruno-Kreisky-Platz 1, 1220 Wien



Url: www.myesr.org/ecr-2017



Rückfragen & Kontakt:

ESR / ECR Press Office

Julia PATUZZI, David ZIZKA

Neutorgasse 9, 1010, Vienna, Austria

Phone: + 43 1 533 40 64-545

press @ myESR.org