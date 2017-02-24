Pressekonferenz des Europäischen Radiologenkongresses (ECR)
Wien (OTS) - Die Europäische Gesellschaft für Radiologie (ESR) lädt Sie zur Eröffnungspressekonferenz des Europäischen Radiologenkongress ein.
Die Pressekonferenz findet am Mittwoch, 1. März, 2017 von 09:30-11:00 im Raum 2.95 des Austria Center Vienna, Bruno Kreisky Platz 1, 1220 Vienna, statt.
Programm
- The ESR’s achievements in 2016 and its increased commitment in Latin America & Asia
Paul M. Parizel
Chairman of the Department of Radiology at Antwerp University Hospital; full professor of radiology at the University of Antwerp’s Faculty of Medicine, Antwerp, Belgium ESR President
- Breast cancer screening with tomosynthesis: the time is now
Fiona J. Gilbert
Professor and Head of the Department of Radiology at the School of Clinical Medicine, University of Cambridge, UK; Honorary Consultant Radiologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge
- Patient safety culture: a combined responsibility
Shane J. Foley
Assistant Professor and Lecturer at the School of Medicine, Health Sciences Centre, University College Dublin, Ireland
- Neuroimaging and mental health disorders
Tarek A. Yousry
Professor of Neuroradiology at UCL Institute of Neurology, Head of Lysholm Department of Neuroradiology, National Hospital for Neurology & Neurosurgery, Head of the Division of Neuroradiology and Neurophysics, University College London Hospitals, London, UK
- Dissatisfaction,burnout and inequality: three major challenges in radiology
Mauricio Castillo
James H. Scatliff distinguished professor of radiology, Chief and Programme Director of Neuroradiology at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, United States
Sie benötigen für den Besuch des Kongresses ein Press Badge, dieses bekommen Sie im Press Office direkt im Austria Center. Das Press Office befundet sich links hinten in der Eingangshalle. Um diesen Prozess zu beschleunigen, bitten wir Sie um Voranmeldung.
Datum: 1.3.2017, 09:30 - 11:00 Uhr
Ort:
Austria Center Vienna Raum 2.95
Bruno-Kreisky-Platz 1, 1220 Wien
Url: www.myesr.org/ecr-2017
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
ESR / ECR Press Office
Julia PATUZZI, David ZIZKA
Neutorgasse 9, 1010, Vienna, Austria
Phone: + 43 1 533 40 64-545
press@myESR.org