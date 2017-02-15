EANS-Kapitalmarktinformation: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Rechtsänderung zu anderen Wertpapieren als Aktien

Die Raiffeisen Bank International AG gibt bekannt, dass das ausstehende Nominale der unten angeführten Emissionen am 24. Februar 2017 durch Konfusion wie folgt herabgesetzt werden wird:

AT0000285184; Raiffeisen CMS Dynamik Floater 2004-2019/PP/14; Nominale vor Konfusion: EUR 4.700.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: EUR 4.300.000,-;

XS0831713754; CZK Eurozone-Inflation Linked Note 2012-2020/Series 19; Nominale vor Konfusion: CZK 69.000.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: CZK 45.000.000,-.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG announces that the outstanding nominal amount of the below mentioned issues will be reduced by means of cancellation on 24 February 2017 as follows:

AT0000285184; Raiffeisen CMS Dynamik Floater 2004-2019/PP/14; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 4,700,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 4,300,000;

XS0831713754; CZK Eurozone-Inflation Linked Note 2012-2020/Series 19; nominal amount prior to cancellation: CZK 69,000,000; nominal amount after cancellation: CZK 45,000,000.

