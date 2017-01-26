dpa-Fotonetzwerk: Belga, Europa Press, HINA und Press Trust of India sind neue Partner

Berlin (ots) - Bildmaterial ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/pm/8218/3544835

German, English and Spanish version

Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat ihr internationales Fotonetzwerk um wichtige Partner erweitert: Künftig kann die Agentur sich bei der Berichterstattung aus Europa auch auf Bilder der führenden belgischen Nachrichtenagentur Belga, der spanischen Europa Press und der kroatischen Nachrichtenagentur HINA stützen. Gleichzeitig wird die Foto-Berichterstattung vom indischen Subkontinent ausgebaut: Mit dem Press Trust of India (PTI) stößt der Marktführer auf dem indischen Nachrichtenmarkt zum dpa-Fotonetzwerk hinzu.

Belga ist die führende Nachrichtenagentur des Nachbarlandes mit Diensten in Französisch und Flämisch. Die Agentur deckt die europäische Politik in Brüssel, aber auch das sonstige Geschehen in Benelux ab. Die spanische Politik, das dortige Königshaus und alle Hauptziele des Tourismus begleitet Europa Press, eine der führenden Bildagenturen Südwesteuropas. Die Nachrichtenagentur HINA wird für das internationale dpa-Fotonetzwerk aus Kroatien berichten. Mit der Kooperation mit dem indischen PTI erschließt dpa ihren Kunden einen einzigartigen Zugang zum Bildermarkt einer der wichtigsten aufstrebenden Nationen der Erde.

dpa-Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann unterstreicht: "Schritt für Schritt wächst unser dpa-Fotonetzwerk. Das ist unsere dpa-Antwort auf die globalisierte Welt: Öffnung und Zusammenarbeit, nicht Abschottung."

"Wir bieten unseren Kunden unabhängigen, professionellen Bildjournalismus in noch besserer Qualität", ist dpa-Geschäftsführer Peter Kropsch überzeugt. "Damit schaffen wir ein für den deutschen Markt neuartiges Netzwerk professioneller Nachrichtenorganisationen."

Über den neuen dpa-Bildfunk

Seit dem Jahreswechsel 2017 bietet die dpa den internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks in völlig neuer Qualität. Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner wird die dpa mit einem zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten Agenturen der Welt zusammenarbeiten. Zudem wird das originäre Bildangebot über die internationalen Hubs der dpa in Buenos Aires, Kairo und Sydney ausgebaut.

Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher, weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextet werden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl der Bilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlich steigen werden. Die dpa hat den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse, nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienst aufgenommen und bieten ihren Kunden einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mit den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebaute dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird das Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierte Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einen entscheidenden Schritt voran. www.dpa.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------

dpa photo network: Belga, Europa Press, HINA and Press Trust of India are new partners

The Deutsche Presse-Agentur has extended its international photo network by adding new important partners: in future the agency will be able draw support for their Europe reporting from the leading Belgian news agency Belga, the Spanish media group Europa Press and the Croatian news outlet HINA. At the same time, photo reporting from the Indian subcontinent is being strengthened: with the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Indian market leader is joining dpa's photo network.

Belga is the leading news agency of the neighbouring country with services in both French and Flemish. The agency covers European politics in Brussels but also other affairs occurring in the Benelux countries. Spanish politics, the country's royal family and the main tourist destinations will be attended to by Europa Press, one of the leading picture agencies in south west Europe. The news agency HINA will report from Croatia for dpa's international photo network. With Indian group PTI's cooperation, dpa opens up to unique access its clients to the picture market in one of the most important emerging countries on earth.

dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann emphasises, "Step by step our dpa photo network is growing. This is dpa's answer to the globalised world: opening up and cooperating - not self-imposed isolation."

"We provide our customers with independent, professional photo journalism in even better quality," dpa Managing Director Peter Kropsch affirms, "In this way, we are creating a network of professional news organisations that is unprecedented for the German market."

About the new dpa photo service

As we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of the international section of its photo service. Instead of cooperating with a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking network comprising the best agencies in the world.

We will expand our existing photo service in the international hubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus become more international and at the same time more German, as all photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service. We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will decrease as the selection and quality increases.

We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made photo service with the best photos from across the globe.

The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of photos with text and video is significantly improved. www.dpa.com

------------------------------------------------------------------

La red fotográfica de dpa: Belga, Europa Press, HINA y Press Trust de India se suman como nuevos socios

La Agencia Alemana de Prensa dpa amplía su red de fotografía internacional incorporando nuevos e importantes socios. Nuestra cobertura de temas europeos se amplía al poder nutrirse con efecto inmediato del material de Belga, la principal agencia de Bélgica, de la española Europa Press y de la agencia de noticias croata HINA. También expande la cobertura fotográfica desde el subcontinente indio a partir de la colaboración con Press Trust of India (PTT), un líder en el mercado de noticias locales que se suma a la red de dpa.

Belga, eminente agencia de noticias del país europeo, ofrece servicios en francés y en flamenco. Cubre temas de política europea en Bruselas y el resto de los acontecimientos de la región conocida como Benelux. Europa Press, por su parte, una de las más destacadas agencias de fotografía del sudoeste europeo, brinda material sobre la política española, los sucesos en torno a la Casa Real y todos los tópicos del turismo en su país. A estas fuentes se suman HINA, que aportará imágenes de Croacia para la red internacional de fotografía de dpa, y PTI de India, una cooperación con la que dpa les abrirá a sus clientes las puertas a una amplia oferta fotográfica de una de las regiones más emergentes del mundo.

El redactor en jefe Sven Gösmann destacó que "la red fotográfica de dpa va creciendo paso a paso". "Esta es nuestra respuesta a un mundo globalizado: queremos una mayor apertura, una mayor cooperación y le decimos no al aislamiento."

"A nuestros clientes les ofrecemos un fotoperiodismo independiente, profesional e incluso de mayor calidad", añadió el CEO de dpa, Peter Kropsch. "Estamos generando una red totalmente nueva de organizaciones profesionales de noticias para el mercado alemán", añadió.

Sobre el nuevo servicio general de fotografía de dpa en alemán (Bildfunk)

Desde comienzos de 2017 Deutsche Presse-Agentur tiene una oferta fotográfica internacional con una tónica cualitativa totalmente nueva. En lugar de ofrecer materiales en cooperación con un único socio, como en el pasado, pasa a trabajar con una visión de futuro en red con las mejores agencias del mundo. El socio principal en materia de breaking-news es Associated Press (AP, Nueva York), el servicio más reconocido a nivel global en esta materia. A eso se suma una ampliada oferta fotográfica autónoma a través de nuevas incorporaciones en nuestras redacciones internacionales de Buenos Aires, El Cairo y Sydney.

Junto a esta oferta internacional, el servicio central de fotografía de dpa pasará a ser más alemán, porque todas las imágenes serán seleccionadas teniendo en cuenta el material del servicio de texto. Podría decirse que seremos más pequeños y más grandes a la vez, ya que, si bien la cantidad de fotografías ofrecidas se reducirá, la selección y la calidad evidenciarán un fuerte crecimiento. Hemos escuchado de nuestros suscriptores que quieren calidad en lugar de cantidad, un servicio claro en su visión general y, al mismo tiempo, una oferta amplia. La mesa de fotografía ampliada de dpa pondrá a disposición imágenes especialmente seleccionadas a partir de los textos para brindar un servicio no sólo exacto, sino además interconectado desde sus diversos formatos de video, foto y texto. Es un significativo paso hacia adelante. www.dpa.com

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH

Chris Melzer

Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation

Telefon: +49 30 2852 31103

E-Mail: melzer.chris @ dpa.com