Peter Kropsch neuer CEO der dpa

Stabwechsel bei Deutschlands führender Nachrichtenagentur: Peter Kropsch übernimmt zum 20. Januar 2017 den Vorsitz der Geschäftsführung der dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH. Der 51-Jährige folgt auf Michael Segbers, der nach mehr als vier Jahrzehnten im Unternehmen mit Vollendung des 65. Lebensjahres aus Altersgründen die Geschäftsführung verlassen hat. Der profilierte Medienmanager Kropsch arbeitete vor dem Wechsel im vergangenen September nach Hamburg 20 Jahre für die österreichische Nachrichtenagentur APA. Zuletzt führte er auch dort das Unternehmen als CEO. Weitere dpa-Geschäftsführer bleiben Matthias Mahn und Andreas Schmidt.

Kropsch, geboren 1965 in Wels (Oberösterreich), leitete die österreichische Agentur von 2009 bis 2016. Von Anfang bis Mitte der 90er Jahre war Kropsch Wirtschaftsjournalist bei einer vwd-Tochtergesellschaft in Wien. 1996 kam er zur APA und arbeitete in verschiedenen Funktionen an der Diversifikation des Unternehmens. 2006 stieg er in die Geschäftsführung der Gruppe auf und wurde drei Jahre später zum CEO ernannt. 2012 bis 2014 stand Kropsch als Präsident an der Spitze der European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA). 2015 wählte ihn das Fachmedium "Der österreichische Journalist" zum "Medienmanager des Jahres". Kropsch ist verheiratet und hat drei Kinder.

Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ist der unabhängige Dienstleister für multimediale Inhalte. Die Nachrichtenagentur versorgt als Marktführer in Deutschland tagesaktuelle Medien aus dem In- und Ausland. Ein weltumspannendes Netz von Redakteuren und Reportern garantiert die eigene Nachrichtenbeschaffung nach im dpa-Statut festgelegten Grundsätzen: unparteiisch und unabhängig von Weltanschauungsfragen, Wirtschafts- und Finanzgruppen oder Regierungen. dpa arbeitet über alle Mediengrenzen hinweg, rund um die Uhr. Auf diese Qualität verlassen sich Printmedien, Rundfunksender, Online- und Mobilfunkanbieter sowie andere Unternehmenskunden in mehr als 100 Ländern. Mehr unter www.dpa.com.

Peter Kropsch - dpa's new CEO

The baton is changing hands at Germany's leading news agency: Peter Kropsch is taking over as Chair of the board of management of dpa Deutsche Presse Agentur GmbH on the 20th January 2017. The 51-year old succeeds Michael Segbers, who after more than four decades at the company has resigned from the management board upon reaching 65 years of age. Renowned media manager Kropsch worked for the Austrian news agency APA for 20 years before switching last September and moving to Hamburg. Most recently he had also led the company as its CEO. Matthias Mahn and Andreas Schmidt are staying on as dpa managing directors.

Kropsch, born in 1965 in Wels (Upper Austria), led the Austrian agency between 2009 and 2016. From the beginning of his career until the mid-90s, Kropsch was an economic journalist for a vwd daughter company in Vienna. In 1996 he moved to the APA and worked in various roles in the diversification of the company. In 2006, he rose up to the board of management and three years later was named CEO. Between 2012 and 2014, Kropsch was the President of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA). In 2015, professional magazine "Der österreichische Journalist" voted him "Media Manager of the Year". Kropsch is married and has three children.

The German Press Agency dpa is a trusted, accurate and independent provider of news with the digital and multimedia content to power the media at home and abroad. Our customers benefit from the extensive global network of correspondents and editors maintained by Germany's leading news wire. News gathering is completely free of outside influence which in turn guarantees that coverage lives up to the strict requirements of the dpa charter: This document lays down that reporting must be free of bias and unfettered by political, economic or governmental ideologies. Print media, radio stations, online and mobile communication providers in more than 100 countries rely on this journalistic excellence around-the-clock. Among dpa clients are parliaments, governmental and non-governmental organisations as well as businesses and public relations agencies. They all derive news content from the wide range of products and services provided by the dpa group of companies. www.dpa.com

Peter Kropsch asume como nuevo CEO de dpa

Cambio en la dirección de dpa, la agencia líder de Alemania: Peter Kropsch asume el 20 de enero de 2017 la presidencia de la gerencia general de la agencia alemana de prensa dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH. Kropsch, de 51 años, reemplaza en el cargo a Michael Segbers, tras su jubilación después de haber ocupado las más diversas funciones durante las últimas cuatro décadas. Antes de incorporarse a dpa en septiembre del año pasado, el ejecutivo de medios Kropsch había trabajado 20 años para la agencia austríaca APA. La gerencia general de dpa la completan, como hasta ahora, Matthias Mahn y Andreas Schmidt.

Kropsch, nacido en 1965 en Wels (Austria) estuvo al frente de APA, como CEO, entre 2009 y 2016. En la primera mitad de los años 90 trabajó como periodista económico en una subsidiaria de la agencia especializada vwd, en Viena. En 1996 ingresó a la APA y en diversas funciones estuvo dedicado a la diversificación de la agencia. En 2006 pasó a ser miembro de la conducción de la agencia noticiosa, convirtiéndose en su CEO tres años después. Entre 2012 y 2014 fue presidente de la European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA). En 2015, la publicación especializada "Der österreichische Journalist" ("El periodista austríaco") lo eligió como el "mejor ejecutivo de medios de comunicación del año". Kropsch está casado y tiene tres hijos.

dpa Agencia Alemana de Prensa es una organización independiente, flexible y eficiente dedicada a la producción y distribución de contenidos multimedia. Como líder del mercado alemán y una de las mayores agencias de noticias internacionales, dpa suministra temas actuales a medios de comunicación en todo el mundo. Una red mundial de reporteros y redactores garantiza una cobertura diaria según los principios establecidos en los estatutos de dpa: imparcial e independiente de ideologías, grupos de poder económico y financiero y gobiernos. Ese es el estándar de calidad en el que confían medios impresos, emisoras de radio y televisión y medios digitales en más de 100 países, las 24 horas del día, 7 días por semana. Entre los clientes de dpa hay también parlamentos, organizaciones, empresas y agencias de publicidad y relaciones públicas. Todos ellos se benefician de la amplia oferta de productos y servicios del grupo dpa. www.dpa.com

