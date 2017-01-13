dpa erweitert Fotonetzwerk um ganz Lateinamerika - und baut spanischsprachigen Fotodienst deutlich aus

Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat ihr unabhängiges Fotonetzwerk entscheidend vergrößert. Durch Verträge mit verschiedenen Fotoagenturen können dpa-Kunden jetzt mit Bildern aus ganz Lateinamerika - von Mexiko bis Feuerland - versorgt werden. Gleichzeitig wurde der spanischsprachige Fotodienst, der sich konkret an die Kunden des spanischen dpa-Dienstes richtet, verstärkt und personell aufgestockt.

Zu den neuen Partnern gehören unter anderem Mexikos große Agentur Notimex, Télam in Argentinien, AgenciaUno aus Chile und die Agência Brasil. Insgesamt sind etwa ein Dutzend Agenturen aus ganz Lateinamerika dabei.

"Ob Karneval oder Regierungskrise, Fußball oder Naturkatastrophe, Folklore oder Flugzeugunglück oder besondere regionale Features -dpa-Kunden werden immer die besten Bilder aus Lateinamerika bekommen. Das ist ein weiterer, bedeutender Zuwachs für unser internationales Fotonetzwerk, der unseren Kunden zusätzliche Vorteile in Sachen Quellenvielfalt des Bildangebots bringen wird", sagt dpa-Geschäftsführer Peter Kropsch. Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann sieht den besonderen Vorteil darin, dass oft mehrere Agenturen von einem Ereignis berichten würden, wie etwa vergangene Woche von den Großbränden im chilenischen Valparaiso. "Wir können dann gleich hochprofessionelle Bilder aus mehreren Quellen auswählen."

Gleichzeitig wurde dpa fotografía, der spanische Bilderdienst, signifikant ausgeweitet. Dazu wurde der dpa-Fotohub in Buenos Aires deutlich aufgestockt. Die Kunden der spanischen Dienste der dpa können sich jetzt darauf verlassen, dass Bild und Text so eng verzahnt sind, um immer das beste Angebot zu erhalten.

Die dpa verbreitet ihre Dienste auf Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch und Arabisch.

Über den neuen dpa-Bildfunk

Mit dem Jahreswechsel auf 2017 bietet die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH den internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks in völlig neuer Qualität. Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner wird die dpa mit einem zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten Agenturen der Welt zusammenarbeiten. Lead-Partner für Breaking News ist die Associated Press (New York), die in diesem Bereich den anerkannt besten Dienst weltweit anbietet. Zudem wird das originäre Bildangebot über unsere internationalen Hubs in Buenos Aires, Kairo und Sydney ausgebaut.

Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher, weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextet werden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl der Bilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlich steigen. Wir haben den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse, nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienst aufgenommen und bieten Ihnen einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mit den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebaute dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird das Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierte Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einen entscheidenden Schritt voran.

dpa expands photo network around Latin America - and expands Spanish-language photography services

The German Press Agency dpa has expanded its independent photo network significantly. Through contracts with various photo agencies, dpa customers can now be supplied with pictures from all over Latin America - from Mexico to Tierra del Fuego. At the same time, the Spanish-language photo service, which is aimed specifically at the customers of the Spanish dpa service, has been reinforced and staffed.

Among the new partners are Mexico's large agency Notimex, Télam in Argentina, AgenciaUno from Chile and Agência Brasil. Altogether about a dozen agencies from all over Latin America are present.

"Whether Carnival or government crisis, football or natural disaster, folklore or aircraft accident or special regional features - dpa customers will always get the best pictures from Latin America. This is another significant step forward for our international photo network, which will provide our customers with additional benefits in terms of the diversity of their image offerings", said Peter Kropsch, CEO of dpa.

Chief Editor Sven Gösmann stresses the special advantage of the fact that several agencies often report an event such as last week`s big fires in Valparaiso, Chile. "We can select highly professional images from several sources", Gösmann said.

At the same time, dpa fotografía, the Spanish picture service, has been greatly expanded. For this, the dpa photohub in Buenos Aires has been decidedly boosted. Customers of the Spanish services of dpa can now rely on image and text so closely intertwined that they always enjoy the best offering.

dpa offers its services in German, English, Spanish and Arabic.

About the new dpa photo service

As we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of the international section of its photo service. Instead of cooperating with a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking network comprising the best agencies in the world.

We will expand our existing photo service in the international hubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus become more international and at the same time more German, as all photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service. We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will decrease as the selection and quality increases.

We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made photo service with the best photos from across the globe.

The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of photos with text and video is significantly improved.

dpa amplía su red fotográfica en toda América Latina y avanza en importante expansión del servicio de fotografía en español

La Agencia Alemana de Prensa dpa agregó un importante eslabón en su estrategia de ampliar su red fotográfica independiente. A partir de este año, y gracias a la firma de acuerdos con diversas agencias fotográficas de la región, los clientes de dpa tendrán acceso a una amplia oferta de imágenes de toda América Latina, desde México hasta Tierra del Fuego. Simultáneamente se ha reforzado y ampliado el equipo de fotografía en español, dirigido a los clientes de este servicio internacional de nuestra agencia.

Entre los nuevos socios están la agencia mexicana Notimex, la argentina Télam, la chilena AgenciaUno y la brasileña Agencia Brasil. En total hemos sumado aproximadamente una docena de agencias asociadas en toda América Latina.

"Cuando se trate de graficar los festejos de carnaval o una crisis de gobierno, un partido de fútbol o a una catástrofe natural, un evento folklórico, un accidente aéreo o reportajes regionales especiales, los clientes de dpa recibirán siempre las mejores imágenes de América Latina. Es otro crecimiento, por cierto muy significativo, de nuestra red internacional, que apunta a brindarles ventajas adicionales a nuestros clientes con una mayor variedad de fuentes en la cobertura fotográfica", explicó el presidente ejecutivo de dpa, Peter Kropsch.

El jefe de redacción, Sven Gösmann, considera que este crecimiento ofrece la gran ventaja de tener material de diversas agencias sobre un mismo tema, como ocurrió la semana pasada con los incendios en la ciudad chilena de Valparaíso. "De este modo podemos seleccionar fotografías de un alto valor profesional de distintas fuentes."

dpa-Fotografía, es decir, el equipo fotográfico del servicio en español , fue ampliado. La redacción de foto de dpa en Buenos Aires incorporó nuevas plazas, y eso les asegurará a los suscroiptores del servicio en español una estrecha vinculación entre texto e imagen, en lo que será la mejor de las ofertas.

dpa produce servicios internacionales en alemán, español, inglés y árabe.

Sobre el nuevo servicio general de fotografía de dpa en alemán (Bildfunk)

Desde comienzos de 2017 Deutsche Presse-Agentur tiene una oferta fotográfica internacional con una tónica cualitativa totalmente nueva. En lugar de ofrecer materiales en cooperación con un único socio, como en el pasado, pasa a trabajar con una visión de futuro en red con las mejores agencias del mundo. El socio principal en materia de breaking-news es Associated Press (AP, Nueva York), el servicio más reconocido a nivel global en esta materia. A eso se suma una ampliada oferta fotográfica autónoma a través de nuevas incorporaciones en nuestras redacciones internacionales de Buenos Aires, El Cairo y Sydney.

Junto a esta oferta internacional, el servicio central de fotografía de dpa pasará a ser más alemán, porque todas las imágenes serán seleccionadas teniendo en cuenta el material del servicio de texto. Podría decirse que seremos más pequeños y más grandes a la vez, ya que, si bien la cantidad de fotografías ofrecidas se reducirá, la selección y la calidad evidenciarán un fuerte crecimiento. Hemos escuchado de nuestros suscriptores que quieren calidad en lugar de cantidad, un servicio claro en su visión general y, al mismo tiempo, una oferta amplia. La mesa de fotografía ampliada de dpa pondrá a disposición imágenes especialmente seleccionadas a partir de los textos para brindar un servicio no sólo exacto, sino además interconectado desde sus diversos formatos de video, foto y texto. Es un significativo paso hacia adelante.

