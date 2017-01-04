dpa gewinnt polnische PAP für unabhängiges Fotonetzwerk

Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur dpa hat einen weiteren Partner für das Netzwerk unabhängiger Fotoagenturen gewinnen können, das den dpa-Kunden ein umfassendes und nie dagewesenes Bildangebot sichern soll. Von Jahresbeginn an wird die polnische Nachrichtenagentur Polska Agencja Prasowa in dem Verbund mit dabei sein und dpa mit den besten Bildern aus Polen versorgen. Im Gegenzug dafür erhält PAP Material von dpa. Alle Bilder werden von dpa-Redakteuren ausgewählt und deutsch betextet.

Polen ist nicht nur der zweitgrößte Nachbar Deutschlands, einer der wichtigsten Handelspartner und das politische Schwergewicht unter den EU-Staaten Osteuropas. Das Land ist auch Lieferant wichtiger Nachrichten. 2016 war Breslau die Kulturhauptstadt Europas, in Warschau fand der Nato-Gipfel statt und gleich darauf besuchte Papst Franziskus Krakau beim Weltjugendtag der katholischen Kirche - und mit ihm schätzungsweise drei Millionen Pilger aus aller Welt, etwa 1,5 Millionen allein bei einer einzigen Messe.

Keine Redaktion in Deutschland kann auf Bilder aus Polen verzichten, und dpa will die besten liefern. Denn die Deutsche Presse-Agentur vertraue auf PAP, die 2017 in ihr 100. Jahr geht. Niemand covert Polen so gut wie die Polska Agencja Prasowa mit ihrer langjährigen Erfahrung und ihrer Präsenz in ganz Polen. Für die dpa und ihre Kunden ist PAP deshalb der perfekte Partner und ein weiterer Baustein für ein umfassendes, unabhängiges und weltweites Netz der besten Fotoagenturen.

Über den neuen dpa-Bildfunk

Mit dem Jahreswechsel auf 2017 bietet die Deutsche Presse-Agentur den internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks in völlig neuer Qualität. Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner wird die dpa mit einem zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten Agenturen der Welt zusammenarbeiten. Lead-Partner für Breaking News ist die Associated Press (New York), die in diesem Bereich den anerkannt besten Dienst weltweit anbietet. Zudem wird das originäre Bildangebot über unsere internationalen Hubs in Buenos Aires, Kairo und Sydney ausgebaut.

Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher, weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextet werden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl der Bilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlich steigen. Wir haben den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse, nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienst aufgenommen und bieten Ihnen einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mit den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebaute dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird das Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierte Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einen entscheidenden Schritt voran.

Poland's PAP joins dpa's independent photo network

dpa, the German Press Agency, has gained a new partner for its network of independent photo agencies that will ensure dpa customers receive a comprehensive and unprecedented supply of pictures. From the beginning of the new year the Polish news agency PAP will be part of the network and provide the best pictures from Poland. In return, PAP receives material from dpa. All pictures are selected by dpa editors and will get German captions.

Poland is not only Germany's second-largest neighbour, it is also one of its most important trading partners and a political heavyweight among EU countries in Eastern Europe. The country also supplies important news. In 2016, Wroclaw was the European capital of culture, Warsaw was the venue for the Nato summit, and immediately afterwards, Pope Francis was in Krakow at the World Youth Day of the Catholic Church - and with him an estimated 3 million pilgrims, including about 1.5 million at a single mass.

No editorial operation in Germany can do without pictures from Poland and dpa wants to deliver the best. The German Press Agency trusts that PAP - which marks its 100th year in 2018 - can deliver. Nobody covers Poland as well as Polska Agencja Prasowa with their many years of experience and their nationwide presence. For dpa and its customers, PAP is therefore the perfect partner and a further building block for a comprehensive, independent and worldwide network of the best photo agencies.

About the new dpa photo service

As we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of the international section of its photo service. Instead of cooperating with a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking network comprising the best agencies in the world.

We will expand our existing photo service in the international hubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus become more international and at the same time more German, as all photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service. We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will decrease as the selection and quality increases.

We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made photo service with the best photos from across the globe.

The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of photos with text and video is significantly improved.

