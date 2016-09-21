EANS-Kapitalmarktinformation: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Rechtsänderung zu anderen Wertpapieren als Aktien

Die Raiffeisen Bank International AG gibt bekannt, dass das ausstehende Nominale der unten angeführten Emissionen am 30. September 2016 durch Konfusion wie folgt herabgesetzt werden wird:

XS0877925106; EUR 50.000.000 1,75 % Festverzinsliche Schuldverschreibungen fällig 2018/Serie 28; Nominale vor Konfusion: EUR 47.000.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: EUR 46.500.000,-;

AT0000284922; Raiffeisen Kapitalmarktspread-Floater 2003-2018/PP/4; Nominale vor Konfusion: EUR 6.100.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: EUR 5.400.000,-;

AT000B011788; RZB Frühlingsanleihe 2009-2019/Serie 108; Nominale vor Konfusion:

EUR 122.500.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: EUR 121.000.000,-;

AT000B011846; RZB Inflationsanleihe 2009-2017/Serie 116; Nominale vor Konfusion: EUR 22.800.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: EUR 22.000.000,-;

AT000B012497; Raiffeisen Bank International Inflationsanleihe 2012-2019/Serie 34; Nominale vor Konfusion: EUR 4.500.000,-; Nominale nach Konfusion: EUR 3.700.000,-.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG announces that the outstanding nominal amount of the below mentioned issues will be reduced by means of cancellation on 30 September 2016 as follows:

XS0877925106; EUR 50,000,000 1.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2018/Series 28; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 47,000,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 46,500,000;

AT0000284922; Raiffeisen Kapitalmarktspread-Floater 2003-2018/PP/4; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 6,100,000; nominal amount after cancellation:

EUR 5,400,000;

AT000B011788; RZB Frühlingsanleihe 2009-2019/Serie 108; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 122,500,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 121,000,000;

AT000B011846; RZB Inflationsanleihe 2009-2017/Serie 116; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 22,800,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 22,000,000;

AT000B012497; Raiffeisen Bank International Inflationsanleihe 2012-2019/Serie 34; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 4,500,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 3,700,000.

