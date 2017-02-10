EANS-DD: voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: Robert Ottel (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Person performing managerial responsibilities Position: Member of a managing board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

Name: voestalpine AG LEI: 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Aktie

ISIN: AT0000937503 Type of transaction: purchase Date: 2017-02-09 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 38,5 | 2000 | _____________________________________________ | 38,4 | 1000 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 3000 Total price traded: 115400 Avg. price traded: 38,47

Place: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO Explanation:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

