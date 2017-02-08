JTI Certified Top Employer Middle East

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Outstanding Employee Offerings Acknowledged in Four Countries

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has once again been officially certified as Top Employer in the Middle East region, acknowledging the excellent work conditions in JTI's offices and factories in Iran, Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Top Employer has confirmed that we were able to improve our already excellent HR standards even further over the past year, most notably in the areas of learning and development, and our corporate culture," says Mark Phillips, JTI's Human Resources Vice President for the MENEAT region[1] and World-Wide Duty Free. "We are particularly proud about offering a work environment that gives our people every opportunity to excel so they can be their best."

The annual international research is an independent assessment undertaken by the Top Employers Institute which recognizes leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

"Our extensive research concluded that JTI forms part of a select group of employers that advance employee conditions worldwide. Their people are well taken care of," says Dennis Utter, Global Business Director for the Top Employers Institute.

JTI employs nearly 1200 people in the certified entities of and has hired 105 new employees in 2016. In addition to Top Employer Middle East, JTI was also once again named Top Employer Europe[2] and Asia-Pacific[3]. It was one of the few companies to be awarded as a Global Top Employer in 2016.

1. Middle East, Near East, Africa and Turkey

2. Europe: Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom

3. Asia-Pacific: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia

About JTI

JTI, a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies, is a leading international tobacco manufacturer. It markets global brands such as Winston, Camel, Mevius and LD. JTI is a global player in the e-cigarette market with E-Lites and Logic, and has been present in the heated tobacco sector with Ploom since 2011. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and with operations in more than 120 countries, JTI employs around 26,000 employees worldwide. Its core revenue in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, was USD 10.3 billion. For more information, visit http://www.jti.com.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. Optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This in turn enables companies to grow and to develop, always. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company, previously known as the CRF Institute, has recognized Top Employers around the world since 1991.

