EANS-News: ANDRITZ AG: Mark von Laer appointed as new Chief Financial Officer

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Board of Directors (Appointments and Changes)

Graz, Februay 2, 2017. The ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board appointed Mark von Laer as new Chief Financial Officer.

As of March 1, 2017, Mark von Laer will be heading the Controlling, Treasury, Order and Project Financing, Legal, and Compliance group functions. As before, Wolfgang Leitner, President & CEO of ANDRITZ AG, will be responsible for Manufacturing, Information Technology, Human Resources, Internal Auditing, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications.

Mark von Laer, born in 1969 and holder of an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, USA, was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co KG, Germany. In the course of his professional career -Mark von Laer has held management positions with financial responsibility at Kraftanlagen Gruppe in Munich and at Lurgi Group - he has been able to gather comprehensive know-how and expertise in project business.

The other Executive Board members of ANDRITZ AG remain unchanged. As from March 1, 2017, the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board will thus consist of five members:

Wolfgang Leitner (President & CEO), Humbert Köfler, Mark von Laer, Joachim Schönbeck, and Wolfgang Semper.

The Chairman of ANDRITZ AG's Supervisory Board, Christian Nowotny, is very pleased that "Mark von Laer, a financial manager with a great deal of international experience in project business, is joining the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board."

- End -

Press release for download The press release is available for download at the ANDRITZ web site: www.andritz.com/news.

The ANDRITZ GROUP ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metalworking and steel industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. The publicly listed technology Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria, and has a staff of approximately 25,500 employees. ANDRITZ operates over 250 sites worldwide.

end of announcement euro adhoc

company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 A-8045 Graz phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415 mail: welcome @ andritz.com WWW: www.andritz.com sector: Machine Manufacturing ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI, ATX Prime, ATX, ATX five

stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael BuchbauerHead of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsTel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com