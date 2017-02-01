New Data From Shire Aim To Help Close the Diagnosis and Treatment Gap for People With Hemophilia

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Shire presentations at EAHAD 2017 underscore the company's leadership in improving global standards of care

Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the leading biotechnology company focused on serving individuals with rare diseases, presented its new estimate of the Global Annual Bleed Rate (GABR), an effort to build on current global metrics to measure the global burden of hemophilia.[1] The GABR aims to identify regions of the world with the greatest need for improved diagnosis and access to approved treatment options for hemophilia patients.[1] This initial presentation of the GABR model is one of 12 presentations from Shire at the 10th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), February 1-3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Initial findings from the GABR research presented at EAHAD show the incidence of hemophilia may be more than three times current global estimates and a bleeding episode occurs every three to 15 seconds worldwide.[1] This finding builds on existing data showing only 25 percent of people living with hemophilia receive adequate treatment.[2] The comprehensive findings from the model, which will be published in 2017, aim to help highlight the significant unmet needs that remain while expanding and improving strategies for hemophilia care around the world. (Estimating the Global Annual Bleed Rate in Haemophilia, http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/hae.1 3150/full#hae13150-sec-0190.)[1]

"We know thousands of hemophilia patients continue to bleed regularly, particularly in the most undertreated regions of the world, which impacts their joint health, quality of life and ability to work or go to school," said Alok Srivastava, MD, co-author of the GABR research and professor of medicine at the Christian Medical College, Vellore in India. "We must continue to invest in data collection, particularly patient reported outcomes such as ABR, to understand the true patient experience and drive important conversations about improving standards of care globally."

"Hemophilia patients across the world have complex needs and treatment goals that cannot be met with a one-size-fits-all approach," said Leonard Valentino, M.D., Global Head of Hematology Medical Affairs, Shire. "As the global leader in rare hematology, Shire is committed to innovative research on behalf of this community to help us focus efforts on improving care for patients."

Additional Shire Data at EAHAD

Shire also presented data at EAHAD confirming the safety and efficacy profile of its factor replacement portfolio of treatments for patients with hemophilia. Notably, Shire presented new data from an analysis of a sequence identical analogue of one investigational agent, emicizumab, in combination with approved bypassing agents, FEIBA® [Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex] and recombinant (r)FVIIa, both treatments for hemophilia patients who develop an inhibitor.[3] Results found a multi-fold increase in thrombin generation, indicating a potential thrombotic risk, for patients who receive the investigational agent combined with FEIBA or rFVIIa. (Synergistic Effects of a Procoagulant Bispecific Antibody and FEIBA or Factor VIIa on Thrombin Generation, http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.11 11/hae.13158/full#hae13158-sec-0058.) [3]

In addition, Shire presented an update on its safety database describing 40 years of real-world safety experience with the bypassing agent FEIBA.[4] A global review of safety databases for adverse event reports of FEIBA received from 1975 through July 2016 confirms the safety profile of FEIBA, showing that the reporting rate of treatment-associated thrombo-embolic events (TEEs) associated with FEIBA is comparable with previously reported data. (Four Decade Cumulative Review of Thrombo-Embolic Events Reported with the Use of Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate in Congenital Haemophilia,

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/hae.13150/full#hae13150-se

c-0012.)[4]

About Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a challenging chronic disease that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to absent or deficient clotting factor in the blood.[5] Hemophilia A is more common than hemophilia B;[5] hemophilia A affects about 150,000 people, whereas hemophilia B affects about 30,000 people worldwide.[6]

People with hemophilia, working closely with their healthcare professionals, can live healthy lives with proper care and adequate treatment.[2] Treatment regimens typically include on-demand and/or regular prophylactic infusions of factor replacement therapy to control or prevent the risk of bleeding.[5],[7]

Inhibitors are a rare but serious complication in patients with hemophilia.[8] They form when the body's immune system attacks the molecules in factor therapy, causing it to be ineffective.[8] Bypassing agents help bypass the inhibitor to help the body form a clot and stop bleeding.[8]

About the Global Annual Bleed Rate (GABR) Model

In collaboration with renowned hemophilia experts, Shire estimated the GABR to create a more comprehensive view of the burden of bleeding on hemophilia patients worldwide.[1] By evaluating currently-available hemophilia data on prevalence and level of treatment, a literature-based model was developed to estimate the GABR at both the country and global levels. A full report of the GABR model is expected to be published later in 2017.[1]

Safety Statement

Please consult the FEIBA Summary Product Characteristics (SPC) before prescribing, particularly in relation to dosing and treatment monitoring.

Contraindications are hypersensitivity to the product, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and acute thrombosis or embolism (including myocardial infarction).

The Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) occurring in the highest frequency (common, >= 1/100 to <1/10) were hypersensitivity, headache, dizziness, hypotension, rash, hepatitis B surface antibody positive.

Other symptoms of hypersensitivity reactions to plasma-derived products include lethargy and restlessness.

Detailed Safety Statement

Please consult the FEIBA Summary Product Characteristics (SPC) before prescribing, particularly in relation to dosing and treatment monitoring.

Contraindications

Hypersensitivity to the product or any of the components, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and acute thrombosis or embolism (including myocardial infarction).

Special warnings and precautions for use

Thromboembolic events, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction, and stroke, have occurred in the course of treatment with FEIBA. At the first signs or symptoms of thromboembolic events, the infusion should be stopped immediately and appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic measures initiated.

FEIBA can precipitate allergic-type hypersensitivity reactions; these reactions can be severe and can be systemic (e.g., anaphylaxis with urticaria and angioedema, bronchospasm, and circulatory shock). Other infusion reactions, such as chills, pyrexia, and hypertension have also been reported.

If clinically significant changes in blood pressure or pulse rate, respiratory distress, coughing or chest pain occur, the infusion is to be discontinued immediately and appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic measures are to be initiated.

In vitro tests, such as aPTT, whole blood clotting time (WBCT) may not correlate with the clinical picture.

Appropriate vaccination (hepatitis A and B) should be considered for patients in regular/ repeated receipt of human plasma-derived products including FEIBA.

Adverse Reactions

Common (greater than or equal to1/100 to Hypersensitivity, Headache, Hypotension, Rash, Hepatitis B <1/10) surface antibody positive. Not known Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), Increase of inhibitor titer (anamnestic response),Urticaria, Anaphylactic reaction, Paresthesia, Hypoaesthesia, Thrombotic stroke, Embolic stroke, Somnolence, Dizziness, Dysgeusia, Cardiac infarction, Tachycardia, Thrombosis, Venous thrombosis, Arterial thrombosis, Embolism, Hypotension, Hypertension, Flushing, Pulmonary embolism, Bronchospasm, Wheezing, Cough, Dyspnea, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Abdominal discomfort, Nausea, Sensation of numbness in the face, Angioedema, Urticaria, Pruritus, Pain at the injection site, Malaise, Feeling hot, Chills, Pyrexia, Chest pain, Chest discomfort, Blood pressure decreased.

SHIRE and the Shire Logo are registered trademarks of Shire Pharmaceutical Holdings Ireland Limited or its affiliates.

FEIBA is a registered trademark of Baxalta Incorporated, a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shire plc.

References

1. Thompson C. et al. "Estimating the Global Annual Bleed Rate in Haemophilia." European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders. Paris, France. February 1-3, 2017. Available at: http:/ /onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/hae.13150/full#hae13150-sec-0 190 2. World Federation of Hemophilia. "About Bleeding Disorders: Treatment." World Federation of Hemophilia website. http://www.wfh.org/en/page.aspx?pid=642 . Accessed January 12, 2017. 3. Hartmann R. et al. "Synergistic Effects of a Procoagulant Bispecific Antibody and FEIBA or Factor VIIA on Thrombin Generation." European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders. Paris, France. February 1-3, 2017. Available at: http:/ /onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/hae.13158/full#hae13158-sec-0 058 4. Crea R. et al. "Four Decade Cumulative Review of Thrombo-Embolic Events Reported with the Use of Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate in Congenital Haemophilia." European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders. Paris, France. February 1-3, 2017. Available at: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/hae .13150/full#hae13150-sec-0012 5. World Federation of Hemophilia. "What is hemophilia?" World Federation of Hemophilia website. http://www.wfh.org/en/page.aspx?pid=646. Accessed January 12, 2017 6. World Federation of Hemophilia. Report on the Annual Global Survey 2015. World Federation of Hemophilia website. http://www1.wfh.org/publication/files/pdf-1669.pdf. Accessed January 12, 2017. 7. National Hemophilia Foundation. "Hemophilia A". National Hemophilia Foundation website. https://www.hemophilia.org/Bleeding -Disorders/Types-of-Bleeding-Disorders/Hemophilia-A. Accessed January 12, 2017. 8. World Federation of Hemophilia. "What are inhibitors?" World Federation of Hemophilia website. http://www.wfh.org/en/page.aspx?pid=651. Accessed January 12, 2017.

