EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of an Announcement according to art. 93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication

Ranshofen, January 9, 2017 - AMAG Austria Metall AG ("AMAG") (ISIN AT00000AMAG3), which is listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, was informed by AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung (FN 160253 p) pursuant to Sections 91 et seq. of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) concerning the following:

On March 1, 2013, AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung and B&C Industrieholding GmbH concluded a shareholder agreement ("Shareholder Agreement") concerning the exercising of voting rights when electing the members of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG. This agreement was dissolved as of the end of December 31, 2016, whereby now only 3,922,106 ordinary shares and an equal number of voting rights in AMAG, and consequently around 11.12 percent of the voting rights, that AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung holds are to be attributable to it. Due to the termination of the agreement, AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung has fallen below the 15% threshold pursuant to Section 91 (1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG).

The total number of shares and voting rights in AMAG amounts to 35,264,000.

