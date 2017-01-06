Multimedia For Autonomous Driving Showcased by Cinemo at CES 2017

Future cars will dramatically change the way consumers will enjoy in-vehicle multimedia and connectivity.

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management and connectivity middleware, will be presenting live demonstrations of its latest technological innovations for automotive at the 2017 CES Show in Las Vegas ("Hollywood" Suite 2986, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino).

With autonomous driving level 4 hitting the road in the near future, the consumer focus in the car will rapidly adopt and require a brand-new user experience of multimedia and connectivity. Cinemo will demonstrate these advanced use cases including the merging of multiple screens into one big multimedia screen. Hollywood blockbusters with never before seen audio and video will bring the next level of entertainment enjoyment to the car.

The full range of Cinemo solutions will be on display including brand new online services using Distributed Cloud(TM), demonstrating for the first time seamless aggregation of online and offline in-vehicle infotainment services and media content.

Showcased will also be Cinemo's Distributed Playback(TM), Distributed Media Management(TM), Distributed Connectivity(TM), Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD, CarPlay, Android Auto, Baidu CarLife, advanced Gracenote Metadata integration, H.265 video decoding, DLNA and UPnP functionalities, Connectivity such as Apple iAP/iAP2, MTP, and a whole lot more.

Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo said "We are at an exciting turning point in the automotive industry with in-car entertainment as a key differentiator. Using Cinemo's advanced technology opens up the infotainment experience in an impressive and dramatic new way".

About Cinemo

CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device and streaming format. Designed and optimized for the high quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

Please visit www.cinemo.com

