EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: Dipl.-Ing. Gerhard Falch (natural person)

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Person performing managerial responsibilities

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

Name: AMAG Austria Metall AG LEI: 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Share AMAG Austria Metall AG

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3 Type of transaction: sales Date: 2017-01-04 Currency: Euro _____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 33,75 | 4000 | _____________________________________________ Total amount traded: 4000 Total price traded: 135000 Avg. price traded: 33,75

Place: Outside a trading venue Explanation:

