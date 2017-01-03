EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of an Announcement according to art. 93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication

Name: B&C Privatstiftung, B&C Holding Österreich GmbH, B&C Industrieholding

GmbH Place: Wien State: Österreich 1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation:Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 92 No. 1 BörseG) ____________________________________________________________________________ |First_name|Name/Surname_______________________|________City_________|Country| |__________|B&C_Privatstiftung_________________|________Wien_________|Austria| |__________|Oberbank_AG________________________|________Linz_________|Austria| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich| | | | |Aktiengesellschaft | | | |__________|___________________________________|________Linz_________|Austria|

4. Name of shareholder(s):B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH, RLB OÖ Alu lnvest GmbH, Oberbank Industrie und Handelsbeteiligungsholding GmbH 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:1.1.2017 6. Total positions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting | rights | | Total_numberof | | |rights attached| through |Total of both|voting rights of| | |to shares (7.A)|financial/other|in % (7.A + | issuer | | | | instruments |7.B) | | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|_____________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |Situation on |69.31% | 0.00% |69.31% |35,264,000 | |the | | | | | |date on which | | | | | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed | | | | | |Ireached_______|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Position of | | | | | |previous |80.43% | | | | |notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: _____________________________________________________________________________ | | |A:Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |Number_of_voting_rights_______|%_of_voting_rights____________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec | Direct |Indirect (Sec | |ISIN_Code______|(Sec_91_BörseG)|__92_BörseG)__|(Sec_91_BörseG)|__92_BörseG)__| |_AT00000AMAG3__|_______________|24,442,455____|_______________|69.31_%_______| |SUBTOTAL_A_____|__________24,442,455__________|____________69.31%____________| ______________________________________________________________________________ | | |B_1:_Financial/_Other_Instruments_pursuant_to_Sec._91a_para._1_No._1_BörseG___| | | | |Number of voting| | |Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|rights that may |% of voting rights| |instrument| | | be acquired if | | | | | | the | | | | | | instrument is | | |__________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|__________________| |__________|_______________|_______________|________________|__________________| |__________________________|SUBTOTAL_B.1___|________________|__________________| ___________________________________________________________________________ | | |B_2:_Financial/_Other_Instruments_pursuant_to_Sec._91a_para._1_No._3_BörseG| | |Expiration|Exercise| Physical I |Number of | % of voting | |Type of |Date |Period |Cash Settlement|voting rights| rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_____________|______________| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|______________| |______________________________|SUBTOTAL_B.2___|_____________|______________| 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification Obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: _____________________________________________________________________________ | | | Directly | |Financial/ | Total of | | No. | Name |controlled|Shares | other | both (%) | | | | by No. |held |instruments| | | | | |directly | held | | | | | |(%) | directly | | |______|__________________________|__________|_________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|____B&C_Privatstiftung____|__________|_________|___________|__________| | 2 | B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | | |______|___________GmbH___________|__________|_________|___________|__________| |__3___|B&C_Industrieholding_GmbH_|____2_____|_________|___________|__________| |__4___|_B&C_Triton_Holding_GmbH__|____3_____|_________|___________|__________| |__5___|_B&C_Pontos_Holding_GmbH__|____4_____|__4.91%__|___________|__4.91%___| |__6___|_B&C_Lambda_Holding_GmbH__|____3_____|_________|___________|__________| |__7___|__B&C_Alpha_Holding_GmbH__|____6_____|_47.81%__|___________|__47.81%__| | 8 | Raiffeisenbankengruppe | | | | | |______|_____OÖ_Verbund_eGen______|__________|_________|___________|__________| | | Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 9 | Oberösterreich | 8 | | | | |______|____Aktiengesellschaft____|__________|_________|___________|__________| |__10__|___lnvest_Holding_GmbH____|____9_____|_________|___________|__________| |__11__|__RLB_OÖ_Alu_lnvest_GmbH__|____10____|_16.50%__|___________|__16.50%__| |__12__|_______Oberbank_AG________|__________|_________|___________|__________| | 13 | Oberbank | 12 | | | | | | Unternehmensbeteiligung | | | | | |______|___________GmbH___________|__________|_________|___________|__________| | | Oberbank Industrie und | | | | | | 14 |Handelsbeteiligungsholding| 13 | 0.10% | | 0.10% | |______|___________GmbH___________|__________|_________|___________|__________| 9. In case of proxy voting: Date of general meeting:- Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Other comments:

The shareholder agreement concluded between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung on March 1, 2013 was dissolved as of the end of December 31, 2016. Due to this dissolution, the 3,922,106 voting rights in the issuer (corresponding to around 11.12% of the share capital and voting rights) that AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung holds are no longer attributable to B&C Industrieholding GmbH pursuant to Section 92 Z 7 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG).

B&C Industrieholding GmbH continues to hold 1,729,737 voting rights in the issuer via its indirect subsidiary B&C Pontos Holding GmbH and 16,858,894 voting rights in the issuer via its indirect subsidiary B&C Alpha Holding GmbH. Moreover, a further 5,853,824 voting rights in the issuer are to be attributed to B&C Industrieholding GmbH due to agreements with Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Oberbank AG pursuant to Section 92 BörseG.

As a result of dissolving the shareholder agreement between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung, the number of voting rights attributable to B&C Privatstiftung pursuant to Section 92 BörseG reduces by 3,922,106 voting rights. Therefore, 24,442,455 voting rights (corresponding to around 69.31% of the share capital and voting rights) in the issuer have been attributable to B&C Privatstiftung (respectively B&C Holding Österreich GmbH and B&C Industrieholding GmbH) since January 1, 2017 pursuant to Section 92 BörseG, as a consequence of which the interest reduces to below the 75% threshold.

B&C Privatstiftung is making this announcement on its own behalf as well as on behalf of B&C Holding Österreich GmbH and B&C Industrieholding GmbH.

The total number of shares and voting rights in AMAG is 35,264,000.

